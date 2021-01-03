COVID-19 clouds top sports Wiregrass stories of 2020

Hall of Famers pass: Five members of the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame passed away: Warren Reynolds, a basketball star at Carver High of Dothan and Tuskegee University who went on to be a successful college coach; Doyle Kinsaul, a legendary basketball coach at Straughn High School; Hank Kennedy, a star athlete at Dothan High and later high school basketball and football coach; Ralph Black, a longtime play-by-play announcer for Troy University sports and legendary Troy quarterback Sim Byrd, who led Troy to the 1968 national championship.

Notable coaching moves: Hall of Fame basketball coach Raymond White was let go at Carroll High after one season at the school. Dothan High offensive coordinator Tim Gillespie was fired from the position on the football team after screenshots of a Facebook post with his name attached appeared to make light of civil unrest in the country. Pate Harrison, who was placed on administrative leave at Elba in 2019 for an incident on the sidelines during a JV game which led to his resignation, was hired as the new head coach at Rehobeth. Jamie Riggs, one of the winningest football coaches in state history, resigned at Houston Academy after three seasons at the school. Dothan Wolves’ co-softball coaches Patricia Ball and Jessica Noble each took on new roles and Donny Bright was hired to take over the program. Ball left to become the softball coach at Pike Road High School, while Noble was elevated to athletics director for Dothan City Schools, replacing Stan Eldridge.