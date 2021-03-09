Crimson Tide's Wilson Furr competing in Q-School tourney at Highland Oaks

The short putt for eagle on the par 5 hole ended what was otherwise a somewhat frustrating first round at Highland Oaks for University of Alabama senior golfer Wilson Furr.
“Oh my goodness, I needed it,” Furr said of the eagle. “I hit a drive that was down wind on a long hole and just busted it and it landed right on the down slop. It was like 40 yards past where I was in the practice round.
“I had 246 in. It was like 220 to cover the bunker down wind. So I just hit a 4-iron and it came off perfect and landed just over the bunker and ran right to the hole. I had about 4 feet for eagle and made it.”
Furr is among 100 golfers in Dothan this week playing in the Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada Qualifying School tournament. He finished his opening round at 2-over par 74 on Tuesday.
The medalist of the four-day tournament will earn exempt membership on the professional golf tour for the 2021 season, while the top six will earn status for a portion of the tournaments.
Though still playing his senior season for the Crimson Tide this spring, Furr, who is among several amateurs in this tournament, is testing the waters of the professional circuit to see if he can land a spot once it’s time to turn pro.
Furr could also opt to return to Alabama for an extra year of eligibility which was granted by the NCAA to spring sports athletes last year when the coronavirus pandemic put an abrupt close to that season.
“I want to give myself the best chance to have status if I do turn pro,” Furr said of playing the Q-School event. “I’m still not 100 percent sure yet (about turning pro), but I want to keep my options open. At the end of the semester I’ll access where I am.”
Furr has certainly shown signs at times of being ready for the next level.
Last summer, Furr won stroke play medalist honors in the United States Amateur Championship after setting an 18-hole Brandon Trails (Ore.) course record with a 9-under par 62 during the second round. Furr finished stroke play at 11-under 132 (70-62) before falling to Harrison Ott of Vanderbilt in the first hole of sudden death in the round of 32 of the match play portion of the tournament.
“I learned some stuff there that I probably need to incorporate a little more here in patience and just not going at flags,” Furr said. “They’re so enticing and then you hit it 5 feet from it and all of the sudden you end up in a place where you can’t get up and down. That’s not unlucky, it’s the way the course is.
“When I’m playing well, I think my physical skill set is good enough. But how I go about a round, thinking – I have a lot to learn. That’s been the area I’ve been trying to attack. Honestly, this course exposed it a little bit. Still a little over-aggressive at times and I just have to keep on working on it.”
The Jackson, Miss., native is well familiar with Dothan after having played the Dothan Country Club course numerous times in the Press Thornton Future Masters – including winning the 11-12 age division in 2011 and 13-14 division in 2013. However, Furr had never played the Highland Oaks course layout until this week. The golfers are competing on the Highlands and Marshwood courses.
“I think I learned a lot about the course and how it’s playing today,” Furr said. “You can play this course and feel like you should make a lot of birdies, and that’s just not the case.
“The funny thing about today is I think the pins were pretty generous. I think they can get harder, so I don’t think it’s going to get easier.
“I knew the course was playing tough. It’s tricky. It feels easy, but it’s not. The greens are really firm and it’s windy. I had two 3-putts today inside like 20 feet. I just felt like I was playing solid but just couldn’t get anything going.
“I landed like 5 feet from the hole on a par 3 and it kept rolling and went all the way down and I made bogey. It just seemed like I just couldn’t get anything going the whole day.
“Then I had about 8 feet for birdie on 6 to get to 2-over and I was like, ‘Alright, here we go.’ Then I missed it; went three feet by.
“It was very much of a grind. Nothing was very pretty, but I’m not in terrible shape.”
This is the first time Furr has played in a Q-School tournament. He has gotten off to a good start this spring for the Crimson Tide and hopes it correlates to solid play this week.
“I struggled a little bit in the fall,” Furr said. “I think my attitude was kind of my problem. I was getting impatient, getting upset and letting errors compound. I’ve really, really been working hard on that this semester.
“I came in 11th in the first event and third in the second. Everybody’s got a battle. I’ve got a lot of confidence, but sometimes when the shots don’t match that, I get mad. That’s been the biggest thing I’ve really been working on.”
As for his future plans of whether to turn pro after this college season or play for Alabama one more year, Furr said he won’t rush the decision.
“I’m an optimistic person,” Furr said. “I don’t know what the future holds, but I’m excited for it.”