Crimson Tide's Wilson Furr competing in Q-School tourney at Highland Oaks

“I want to give myself the best chance to have status if I do turn pro,” Furr said of playing the Q-School event. “I’m still not 100 percent sure yet (about turning pro), but I want to keep my options open. At the end of the semester I’ll access where I am.”

Furr has certainly shown signs at times of being ready for the next level.

Last summer, Furr won stroke play medalist honors in the United States Amateur Championship after setting an 18-hole Brandon Trails (Ore.) course record with a 9-under par 62 during the second round. Furr finished stroke play at 11-under 132 (70-62) before falling to Harrison Ott of Vanderbilt in the first hole of sudden death in the round of 32 of the match play portion of the tournament.

“I learned some stuff there that I probably need to incorporate a little more here in patience and just not going at flags,” Furr said. “They’re so enticing and then you hit it 5 feet from it and all of the sudden you end up in a place where you can’t get up and down. That’s not unlucky, it’s the way the course is.

