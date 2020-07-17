Dothan Eagle names Henderson as Male Athlete of the Year, Long as Female Athlete of the Year and Jones as Coach of the Year

A pair of multi-sports stars along with a coach who guided her team to an unbeaten record garnered the Dothan Eagle’s top high school athletic awards for the past season.
G.W. Long’s Mary Beth Long was named the Female Athlete of the Year, Geneva County’s Emmanuel Henderson was chosen the Male Athlete of the Year and Charles Henderson girls basketball coach Dyneshia Jones was selected as the Coach of the Year.
The winners were announced Friday afternoon during a video presentation on dothaneagle.com. The Dothan Eagle has presented Super 12 teams in various sports since 1988, but this year’s presentation of an overall female and male athlete and overall coach of year was a first.
Since Super 12 selections for spring sports were not held this year due to the lack of games played after the coronavirus caused the stoppage of play in mid-March, the athletes of the year and coach of the year were chosen from those who competed in fall and winter sports.
G.W. Long’s Long, a senior, starred in both volleyball and basketball this past year, helping the Rebels win the Class 2A state title in volleyball and reach the state semifinals in basketball. She was named to the Dothan Eagle Super 12 team in both sports.
In volleyball, she earned a Wiregrass-best 804 kills, 100 aces, 317 digs and 137 blocks during the season. In basketball, she averaged 17.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
“That is great,” Long said after being informed of the honor. “I’m very excited about it.
“It means a lot that all my hard work has paid off and people are recognizing it. It is a great accomplishment to be named that out of all the great athletes (in the Wiregrass) who got Super 12 honors. I am very excited.”
Long, who signed a scholarship to play volleyball at AUM and is a member of the Rebel softball team, said the award is also special since she was being recognized for excellence in more than one sport.
“People ask what sport you play and I say ‘I play all three, but I am the best at volleyball,’ and this shows people that I wasn’t just a volleyball player,” Long said.
Geneva County’s Henderson, a sophomore, excelled in both football and basketball during the past year, earning Dothan Eagle Super 12 team honors in both sports.
In football, Henderson rushed for 1,996 yards and 32 touchdowns, averaging 199.6 yards a game and 12.7 per carry. He also tied an ASHAA record for kickoff returns for touchdowns with six. In 23 total touches, he accounted for 3,247 yards and 45 TDs. In basketball, Henderson averaged 17.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 3.4 steals a game.
“I was surprised and I was happy about it,” Henderson said of hearing his name announced as the winner when watching the video.
Henderson said it was an honor to him to be recognized as the top male athlete in the Wiregrass among the 37 schools in the Dothan Eagle coverage area with a fall or winter sport.
“It means a lot because there are tons of good players in the Wiregrass,” Henderson said. “For you all (at Dothan Eagle) to pick me is much love.”
Charles Henderson’s Jones guided the Trojans to a 29-0 record despite losing three seniors from the previous season, including major college signee Maori Davenport, one of the top girls basketball players in the state of Alabama in 2018-19. Davenport is now at the University of Georgia.
The unbeaten record directed by Jones was the 22nd in AHSAA girls basketball history and the first at Charles Henderson. In addition to the perfect unbeaten record, Jones directed Charles Henderson to the Class 5A state title.
“I am excited,” Jones said of being named Overall Coach of the year by the Dothan Eagle. “It is always nice to hear your name called out dealing with an accomplishment that involves the girls you work with so many hours during the whole year.”
Jones added the award was special to her since it wasn’t just a basketball honor, but one that also included coaches in other sports who also had success.
“It makes a difference,” Jones said. “Going back to all we accomplished (unbeaten record), I know is very difficult to do, so it makes a difference. I am not saying the other coaches don’t work hard because they do, but that was big what we accomplished this year. It feels great to be given this honor of all the sports.”
The awards were originally intended to be held in conjunction with an all-sports Super 12 banquet this summer that was canceled due to COVID-19.
In the past, the Dothan Eagle has partnered with Southern Bone and Joint Specialists/Encore Rehab to host four banquets during the year to recognize Super 12 selections in their respective sports. There has been a football/volleyball/cross country banquet each fall, a basketball banquet in early spring, a baseball/softball/tennis banquet and a soccer/golf banquet in early summer.
A plan this year was in place to bring everyone together in June for one banquet at the Dothan Civic Center. It was during this time the naming of the two athletes and a coach of the year selections were to be announced.