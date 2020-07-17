Dothan Eagle names Henderson as Male Athlete of the Year, Long as Female Athlete of the Year and Jones as Coach of the Year

Henderson said it was an honor to him to be recognized as the top male athlete in the Wiregrass among the 37 schools in the Dothan Eagle coverage area with a fall or winter sport.

“It means a lot because there are tons of good players in the Wiregrass,” Henderson said. “For you all (at Dothan Eagle) to pick me is much love.”

Charles Henderson’s Jones guided the Trojans to a 29-0 record despite losing three seniors from the previous season, including major college signee Maori Davenport, one of the top girls basketball players in the state of Alabama in 2018-19. Davenport is now at the University of Georgia.

The unbeaten record directed by Jones was the 22nd in AHSAA girls basketball history and the first at Charles Henderson. In addition to the perfect unbeaten record, Jones directed Charles Henderson to the Class 5A state title.

“I am excited,” Jones said of being named Overall Coach of the year by the Dothan Eagle. “It is always nice to hear your name called out dealing with an accomplishment that involves the girls you work with so many hours during the whole year.”

Jones added the award was special to her since it wasn’t just a basketball honor, but one that also included coaches in other sports who also had success.