Dothan mountain biker Hinderliter doesn't let flat tire stop him in Alabama State Games

Sometimes it’s not about finishing first, it’s about finishing period.

When the back tire on Dothan’s Richard Hinderliter’s mountain bike went flat last Saturday on the Forever Wild Trails at Beaver Creek during the first weekend of the Alabama State Games, he wasn’t about to throw in the towel.

“It was the first race I’d really done, so I was riding along and made the first lap and kind of moved to the middle,” Hinderliter said. “About halfway through the second lap, my rear tire didn’t explode – it’s one of these tubeless ones – but it had sealant in it and all of the sudden the stuff started squirting out of the back of it. I hadn’t ever had any experience with that, but I figured the tire had failed that time.”

Taking part in the State Games for the first time, Hinderliter wasn’t about to call it quits.

“So I walked the blasted thing back out to the start/finish area a little disgusted,” Hinderliter said of the walk less than a mile. “I asked the official there, ‘Hey, I live over here probably not a mile away … I’ve got another bike, can I run get it?’” he said.

Given the OK, Hinderliter made a bee-line to his home, got his back-up bike and returned to the trail.

The race was around 17 miles in total with three loops through the trail.

“I finished the third lap and that was that,” Hinderliter said. “In spite of the calamities, it was a lot of fun. I think there were two that came in after me.”

The Alabama State Games had a soft opening last weekend with the mountain biking, pickleball and golf competitions. The other 20 Olympic-style sports will be held this weekend throughout Houston, Dale and Coffee counties. The opening ceremonies will be Friday at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds beginning at 7:30 and will be televised state-wide on Alabama Public Television. The public is invited to attend the free event, which will include a big fireworks show at the end.

“It was a great experience,” Hinderliter said. “I signed up for this after seeing they had a mountain bike race last year. I started riding a bike back in college, I guess, just a regular road bike.

“I wasn’t a regular biker per se, but a couple of years ago I was riding over here on the Forever Wild Trail and I ran into a buddy of mine from Ozark that’s pretty active riding. I live right in the middle of the Forever Wild Trail, so I’m kind of at an advantage of being able to ride.”

Hinderliter, who is 53, even joined a local mountain bike riding club and enjoys staying active.

“I’ve done some triathlons maybe eight years ago,” Hinderliter said. “At 50, I wanted to be a little more healthy, and I enjoy a little competition and what not.

“I know my limitations; I don’t like to fall off. At 53 it’s not as fun to get off the ground as it was when I was 20.”

If there is an accident, Hinderliter has a way to get help.

“Now they have these new things … these Apple watches that now has a fall alert,” Hinderliter said. “I remember falling one time and having to call (wife) and say, ‘I know it went off, but I’m OK.’”

Now that Hinderliter has competed in the State Games, he’ll likely sign back up next year.

“I’d probably encourage some other people to do it,” Hinderliter said. “You don’t feel like you have to go out and be a championship rider or anything.

“I own a jewelry store; I’m not a sports person. It’s (bike riding) just something I enjoy doing.”