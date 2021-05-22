Dothan native Izell Reese to speak at Leadership Summit as part of Alabama State Games opening ceremonies

Dothan native Izell Reese, a former NFL player, will be the keynote speaker for the State Farm Athlete Leadership Summit to be held as part of the Alabama State Games opening ceremony at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds on June 11.

The former Northview and UAB defensive back who spent seven years in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills, is currently the president and general manager for Reigning Champs Experience, a company with a mission to enhance the youth sports experience and creating opportunities for all athletes to play.

The Alabama State Games were last held in the Wiregrass in 2017 and were supposed to return here last year before being cancelled due to COVID-19. Registration is currently ongoing for the 28 sports offered this year in the Olympic-style games, which attracts athletes from throughout the state.

Four events – golf, shotgun, karate and mountain biking – will be held June 4-5, but the remaining sports will be held the weekend of June 11-13.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Like before, the event will be a regional one — hosted by the cities of Dothan, Ozark, Enterprise and Daleville in partnership with Houston, Dale and Coffee counties.