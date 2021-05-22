Dothan native Izell Reese to speak at Leadership Summit as part of Alabama State Games opening ceremonies

Dothan native Izell Reese, a former NFL player, will be the keynote speaker for the State Farm Athlete Leadership Summit to be held as part of the Alabama State Games opening ceremony at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds on June 11.
The former Northview and UAB defensive back who spent seven years in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills, is currently the president and general manager for Reigning Champs Experience, a company with a mission to enhance the youth sports experience and creating opportunities for all athletes to play.
The Alabama State Games were last held in the Wiregrass in 2017 and were supposed to return here last year before being cancelled due to COVID-19. Registration is currently ongoing for the 28 sports offered this year in the Olympic-style games, which attracts athletes from throughout the state.
Four events – golf, shotgun, karate and mountain biking – will be held June 4-5, but the remaining sports will be held the weekend of June 11-13.
Like before, the event will be a regional one — hosted by the cities of Dothan, Ozark, Enterprise and Daleville in partnership with Houston, Dale and Coffee counties.
The gates for the opening ceremonies will open at 3 p.m. and there will be food vendors, games and informative booths for the athletes, families and public. There is no admission charge for any of the opening ceremony activities.
Reese will speak at 5:30 p.m. and all athletes, coaches, families and the public are invited to attend. Athletes and coaches will begin lining up for the Parade of Athletes at 6:45 p.m., and the hour-long ceremony will begin at 7:30 and will be telecast live statewide on Alabama Public Television.
The opening ceremony includes the Parade of Athletes, the lighting of the cauldron, the Athlete Pledge and will conclude with a spectacular fireworks display.
Go to www.alagames.com to register to compete in the Alabama State Games and for details on all of the sports.