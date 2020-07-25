Dothan’s Da'Vonta Ealy joins Atlanta Falcons as video assistant

Ealy reports to Atlanta on Monday, but must go through COVID-19 testing before beginning work.

“When I get there, I will have to get tested and will have to wait until the test comes back negative,” Ealy said. “Then I have to get tested again. So I have to get tested twice and both of them have to come back negative, and then I’ll be allowed into the building.”

A scare last month involving his 2-year-old son Carson, who underwent minor surgery to have his tonsils and adenoids removed, puts everything in perspective for Ealy.

“The surgery went good, but about 15 minutes later they called my mom back and told her that his vocal chords had collapsed and he had trouble breathing,” Ealy said. “They got them back up and everything and he came back into the room after his recovery process was over with and was eating Jell-O and everything.

“That night was good, but at 3 in the morning his oxygen level started dropping. It dropped to like in the 50s and he could barely breathe. They had to bring him back like three times. They had to incubate him and stuff.”

The staff at a local hospital then recommended Carson to be airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.