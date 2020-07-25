Dothan’s Da'Vonta Ealy joins Atlanta Falcons as video assistant

Dothan’s Da’Vonta Ealy has a bird’s-eye view in NFL stadiums.
“I’m in the scoreboard,” Ealy said. “They have an area up there and it’s me and the snipers (security).
“You’d never see us, but I had my camera, my tripod and everything else I needed to be able to film the game.”
Ealy, who spent last year as a video assistant for the Tennessee Titans and the year before that with Washington, has been hired in the same role with the Atlanta Falcons for this season.
“I did the end zone (for the Titans),” Ealy said. “We have sideline (videographers) and end zone (videographers). I did the second end zone.
“We had a third guy who edited during the game, so that helped the coaches out because they were able to get the film quicker.”
The 2015 Dothan High graduate learned the ropes filming football games in high school, which led to a scholarship to Alabama A&M University in Huntsville as a student video coordinator.
He had an internship with Washington of the NFL as a videographer during the 2018 season and was signed to a one-year contract with the Titans last year.
All along, he had hopes of joining the Falcons at some point.
“I sent my resume and hit them up and let them know I was interested,” Ealy said. “Phil (Tiemann) is the guy who hired me. He contacted me and said he liked my resume and stuff and I was a candidate.
"Of course they had to talk to the previous teams I was with, the Redskins and the Titans, and I got good word from both of those teams. I did my interview and he ended up choosing me.”
Ealy was told in May he was chosen for the job, but the coronavirus put everything on hold.
“Everything was by phone,” Ealy said of the interview process. “Once I found out I got the job, they called me back and said they had been put in a hiring freeze because COVID had just really started.”
Ealy got the call this past Wednesday that he could sign the contract, though he hasn’t been told what his specific filming duties will be yet.
“They know I know how to shoot games,” Ealy said. “I will be filming practice and pretty sure I’ll be doing the workouts, what they call tryouts.
“I’ll be breaking down NFL games – the TV games. We get a copy of every team and bring them into the system. I’ll be going back and re-marking the games play-by-play (so the coaches can study the teams from the TV games).
“I’ll be doing some highlights for Atlanta. Let’s say if we win a game, they’ll want highlights of the game. Pre-game, game footage, hype videos to get the team fired up and ready. It’s in-house stuff.”
Ealy reports to Atlanta on Monday, but must go through COVID-19 testing before beginning work.
“When I get there, I will have to get tested and will have to wait until the test comes back negative,” Ealy said. “Then I have to get tested again. So I have to get tested twice and both of them have to come back negative, and then I’ll be allowed into the building.”
A scare last month involving his 2-year-old son Carson, who underwent minor surgery to have his tonsils and adenoids removed, puts everything in perspective for Ealy.
“The surgery went good, but about 15 minutes later they called my mom back and told her that his vocal chords had collapsed and he had trouble breathing,” Ealy said. “They got them back up and everything and he came back into the room after his recovery process was over with and was eating Jell-O and everything.
“That night was good, but at 3 in the morning his oxygen level started dropping. It dropped to like in the 50s and he could barely breathe. They had to bring him back like three times. They had to incubate him and stuff.”
The staff at a local hospital then recommended Carson to be airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.
“Once we got up there, they treated us right and took care of him,” Ealy said. “They had to incubate him again once he got off the airplane because he had woke up and started panicking again, so they had to put him back asleep. They kept him asleep for like two or three days. They had oxygen going through his stomach and oxygen going through his nose.”
Ealy spent much of his time there praying.
“They’ve got this area on the roof where you can go outside,” Ealy said. “I remember from like 12 to 2 or 3 every night, I was praying to God and I told Him I know He is going to bring us out of this, and eventually He did. We were only there for five days. He’s doing good now - running around and back to himself.
“It brought me closer to God. That’s probably one of the reasons He had me come home for these five months. Everything happens for a reason.”
Now Ealy is ready to resume his duties as a videographer. He doesn’t take anything for granted.
“Before the game, it’s just like, ‘Dang, I’m really out here, this is what I dreamed of,’” Ealy said. “You see all the fans going crazy and stuff. Just being inside an NFL stadium is like a dream come true. It’s everything I could ask for.
Being closer to home now is important to Ealy.
“It’s only three hours away so my family can come whenever,” Ealy said. “This is kind of a motto for me for this year – ‘Same dream, different team.’
“It’s amazing what God continues to do for me. I’ve been blessed with an amazing opportunity to work the Atlanta Falcons for a season. This is nothing but God.”
Ealy added, “Last but not least, I want to thank my mom and my stepdad for everything they’ve done for me throughout my life and my career to rise up.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!