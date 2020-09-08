 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dothan Warriors 12U softball team wins tournament
0 comments

Dothan Warriors 12U softball team wins tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Dothan Warriors 12U softball team wins tournament

The Dothan Warriors 12U softball team won the Labor Day Classic in Millbrook over the weekend, defeating the Auburn Wildcats 6-4 in the championship game. Front row left to right: Reese Colbert, Leighton Frazier, Landry Cotton, Mattie Hobson and Jessa Buker. Second row: Kolbi Hall, Harmoni Descalzi, Ella Brown, Belle Wilkison, Madison Murphy and Laney Calhoun. Back row: Head coach Mike Palmer, assistant coach Keith Martin and assistant coach John Calhoun.

 CHRIS FRAZIER

The Dothan Warriors 12U softball team won the Labor Day Classic in Millbrook over the weekend, defeating the Auburn Wildcats 6-4 in the championship game.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WSSU Choir - Lift Every Voice and Sing - arr. Roland M. Carter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert