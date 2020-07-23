Dothan Wolves will now open the football season at powerhouse Hoover

The Dothan Wolves will start their second football season like they did their inaugural campaign – on the road in metro Birmingham against a premier program in the state.
Wolves coach Smitty Grider announced Dothan will open the upcoming season at national powerhouse Hoover on Aug. 21 at Regions Park. Kickoff in Hoover will be at 7 p.m. Grider said it will be a full-fledged, four-quarter counter and not a jamboree.
A year ago, Dothan opened the season against Clay-Chalkville in a game at Thompson High School, located 16 miles from Hoover’s facility. The Wolves lost that game to the Cougars, 37-14.
The Dothan-Hoover game helps replace one against a Georgia school for both programs following the Georgia High School Association’s decision earlier this week to move its football season back two weeks to Sept. 4.
Hoover was scheduled to face Lowndes (Ga.) at the Corky Kell Classic on Aug. 22 and Dothan was slated to play at Bainbridge (Ga.) on Aug. 28, but both got wiped out by the GHSA decision.
Facing Hoover will be a difficult one for Dothan. The Buccaneers have won 11 state titles since the start of the decade, including five in the last eight years. They have won double-digit games in 17 of the last 19 years, winning nine in one of the two other seasons.
Hoover finished 10-3 last year with two of the losses to state champion Thompson and the other to nationally known IMG Academy of Florida.
“You are playing one of the best programs in the country, so there is an excitement and a little bit of concern about being prepared to play a game like this,” Grider said of playing Hoover without a preseason jamboree beforehand.
Grider said facing Hoover is a challenge no matter the circumstances, but could be potentially tougher after the restrictions for summer workouts from COVID-19.
“One of my big concerns is this has been a different kind of summer and we have kind of restricted what we have been doing, a little bit more than what other schools have done and I really worry about being behind where we need to be to open up the season with an opponent like that,” Grider said. “We have four weeks to get ready, so we will have to have a real sense of urgency to get ready.
“It is kind of game that if we play well then we will be fine, but it is a game where we don’t play well and you are not prepared, you could get embarrassed. We have a lot of work to do before we go to Hoover on the 21st.”
As of Thursday, Grider said Hoover officials didn’t anticipate any restrictions for fan attendance at the 12,000-seat Regions Park. The Wolves coach added all Dothan fans as well as the band and cheerleaders would be allowed admittance to the game unless some restrictions are placed later.
The Dothan-Hoover match-up is a one-year deal, said Grider, as the Bucs have a two-year commitment to play in Georgia’s Cory Kell Classic.
Hoover and Dothan have met once before, doing so in the spring of 2019 as the Bucs came to Rip Hewes for a spring football contest.
In a related move, Dothan has pushed back a scheduled date with Park Crossing to Aug. 28 at Rip Hewes Stadium. The two were scheduled to play a jamboree on Aug. 21, but will now play a game that will count for the record book a week later.
Grider also said talks are on-going with Calloway (Ga.) about moving a scheduled Sept. 25 game to Oct. 2, an open date for Calloway. Dothan was scheduled to play Tift County (Ga.) during that week, but will no longer face the Blue Devils following the GHSAA decision to move the season back two weeks.
“If we are able to do that (move Calloway to Oct. 2), we will have 10 regular-season games with an open date on Sept. 25,” Grider said.
Other schools make adjustments: The GHSA decision to move its football schedule back two weeks also impacted three other Dothan Eagle coverage teams that were planning to play teams from the Peach State.
Northside Methodist had two games scheduled against Georgia teams – Calhoun County of Edison (Sept. 17) and Baconton Charter of Camilla (Oct. 2). NMA head coach Jason Hurst, in a text Thursday, said the Knights lost the game with Baconton but have moved the Calhoun County game into the vacated Oct. 2 slot. He said the school is looking to fill the week where Calhoun County was originally scheduled.
Headland head coach Toby Greene, meanwhile, confirmed that the Rams have lost their Sept. 4 game against Seminole County (Ga.) and are searching for a replacement.
Also, Charles Henderson’s game against Early County on Sept. 11 was also lost because of the decision, according to both coaches. Neither team has made a replacement.
