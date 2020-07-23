Dothan Wolves will now open the football season at powerhouse Hoover

“You are playing one of the best programs in the country, so there is an excitement and a little bit of concern about being prepared to play a game like this,” Grider said of playing Hoover without a preseason jamboree beforehand.

Grider said facing Hoover is a challenge no matter the circumstances, but could be potentially tougher after the restrictions for summer workouts from COVID-19.

“One of my big concerns is this has been a different kind of summer and we have kind of restricted what we have been doing, a little bit more than what other schools have done and I really worry about being behind where we need to be to open up the season with an opponent like that,” Grider said. “We have four weeks to get ready, so we will have to have a real sense of urgency to get ready.

“It is kind of game that if we play well then we will be fine, but it is a game where we don’t play well and you are not prepared, you could get embarrassed. We have a lot of work to do before we go to Hoover on the 21st.”

As of Thursday, Grider said Hoover officials didn’t anticipate any restrictions for fan attendance at the 12,000-seat Regions Park. The Wolves coach added all Dothan fans as well as the band and cheerleaders would be allowed admittance to the game unless some restrictions are placed later.