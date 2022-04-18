Dothan's Da'Vonta Ealy to be videographer for Baltimore Ravens

Have camera, will travel.

Dothan native Da’Vonta Ealy has signed a contract as a videographer for the NFL Baltimore Ravens after spending a year breaking down film for the Big Ten Conference.

It will mark the fourth NFL team the 24-year-old Ealy has worked for following stints in Washington (internship), Tennessee and Atlanta. His professional career started after his graduation from Alabama A&M and Dothan High, where he was involved at both places videoing football games as a student.

Ealy was offered and accepted the job with the Ravens in late March and reports to work in Baltimore on May 2.

“Basically with Baltimore, there was a position open last year,” Ealy explained. “I did six interviews and it came down to me and another guy, and he got it.

“I still kept in touch with the guy who is over the video department. Baltimore is a great organization and I’ve heard great things about the video staff.”

While he was out of the NFL last season, Ealy spent six months in Chicago working with the Big 10 Conference by breaking down film for referees to be graded.

Ealy saw the Big Ten position advertised online and took a chance.

“They ended up giving me a call and said they saw my resume and were interested,” Ealy said. “I went through with the interviews and ended up getting that position. I worked with three sports – football, basketball and ice hockey.

“We’re in an office and say you’ve got 20 TVs and you’re breaking down film of games going on with the conference. The same thing you do for players and coaches, now I got to see how it worked with the referees.

“I enjoyed that, but I wanted to take this opportunity with the Ravens because it’s a great organization and I’m ready to put my gift to use that God gave me, which his filming. Also, just to show kids there are other ways to get into the sport of football other than playing.”

Ealy will be what’s called an end zone shooter for the Ravens, attending games in Baltimore and on the road.

“You have a sideline shooter and two end zone shooters,” Ealy said. “We can’t miss a play. I’m focusing on the end zone. I might be up where the scoreboard is.

“You’ve got to know basically where all 22 players are on that field and you’ve got to be able to tell when you’re two wide (with camera angle) or too tight. You have to be able to follow the ball at all times – you can’t be tricked.

“You can’t just hold the camera; you have to know where the ball is going. You’ve got to be able to keep that ball in the frame. With me, I’ve kind of got a feeling when something is going to happen.”

Having a connection with players and coaches is also an interesting part of his job.

“Seeing the coaches work long days, like getting in the office at 6 and working to 10 or 11 at night,” Ealy said. “Some coaches might even spend the night, so you actually get to see people who put in the work. Even though you’re blessed to be there, you get to see nothing is given to you.”

Ealy doesn’t take any opportunity for granted and he’s hopeful the job in Baltimore will be the beginning of something more permanent.

“As far as longevity with a team, to get one of those spots, they rarely come open, so you’ve got to keep working,” Ealy said. “If it’s your dream, you’ve got to keep working at it.

“It’s not like you’re not good, because why are you still getting the calls and people want to keep working with you? It’s all about timing. Like I say, I’m still going after it.”

When he makes a move, Ealy arranges for his own housing and already has secured a place to live in Baltimore.

“What I do is I look for somewhere close to the facility, and then I look at the price range and I budget it and calculate everything up,” Ealy said. “When you’re chasing you’re dream, you’ll find some way to make it happen.”

No matter what, Ealy will put his faith in God wherever that may lead.

“As far as I see it, getting up and going wherever God takes me,” Ealy said. “It’s easy for me, actually. I can get up and move just like that

“I’m not scared at all. It’s interesting just to see different places and work with different people and make connections.

“I always want to thank God first for the opportunity and leading me in the right direction, because I’m a praying man and I pray first before I take any opportunity.

“I feel as if God is eventually going to sit me down somewhere and I’ll be there for a long time … probably like 20 years.”

Jon Johnson is sports editor of the Dothan Eagle and can be reached at jjohnson@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7965. Support his work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com. Follow Jon Johnson on Twitter @eaglesportsed

