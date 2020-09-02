Dothan's Mary Morgan Howell finishes runner-up in Wakeboard World Championships

“I’m going to get out there and do my passes over and over and over again every single time for at least an hour and a half until I can’t do any more. That’s how we went into training for worlds. We had about two and a half weeks to train, so that’s a pretty short amount of time.”

Howell made it through the semifinals after rebounding from a fall on her third trick.

“Immediately the thought popped into my head that, ‘You blew it,’” Howell said after the fall. “And then a second later, I remembered something my coach said that you can always make up for it.

“I got up and I actually squeezed in one more trick before my ending on my first pass and then the boat turned around and I finished my pass really clean. I got in all the tricks in that I needed to get done, so I was very excited.”

Howell made it into the finals against three other competitors, which included four-time world champion Meagan Ethell of Orlando.

“I was like, ‘I’ve got to pull out all of the stops. Like, I can’t hold anything back,’” Howell said.