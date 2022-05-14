Emerald Coast Pro Golf Tour returns to Dothan Country Club

The Emerald Coast Pro Golf Tour is coming back to the Dothan Country Club for a 54-hole tournament May 25-27.

The Pro Am day will be on Wednesday, May 25, and this will give local amateurs a chance to play with some up and coming professionals. Former players of the ECGT are Joe Durant, Boo Weekley, Heath Slocum, Patton Kizzire and former Masters champion Bubba Watson and over 25 PGA tour winners.

The week will start with a free junior clinic on Tuesday May 24 at the driving range for the local kids in the Wiregrass. The clinic will be taught by DCC pro Kevin Klein and members of the Emerald Coast tour.

Some of the past champions of the tournament in Dothan include Glenn Northcutt, Steve Friesen (who won on the web.com Tour later that year) Nick Rousey and Kyle Sapp, a three time leading money winner of the ECGT tour.

Josh Broadaway of Dothan is also a past winner of this event. Northcutt won the 2018 event at Highland Oaks. Brandon Pierce of Covington, La., was the 2019 winner and Michael Arnaud won in 2020. He is also a former winner on the Korn Ferry Tour. Calum Masters, who played at Providence Christian before on the college level at Troy and Georgia, was the 2021 champion.

At this time the Emerald Coast Tour is seeking sponsors and additional donations for prizes that will be awarded during the awards party that follows the tournament.

For sponsorship information, call Geno Celano at 850-217-3412 or 850-650-4319