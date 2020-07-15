After watching two softball teammates sign with Judson College the last two years, Emmanuel Christian’s Jodi Anderson had a good idea about the program in west Alabama.
On Wednesday, the recent ECS graduate continued the Warriors pipeline to the Judson program, signing a softball scholarship to play for the Eagles of Tom Hannah.
“It feels really good (to sign),” Anderson said. “I am ready for college and for practices to start back up. It will be fun.”
Anderson is the fifth Emmanuel athlete in the last seven years to sign with the school located in Marion. She is the fourth to ink in softball, following Lillie Hobson (2014), Lauren Atkinson (2018) and Reagan Thomas (2019). Back in May, Emmanuel’s Kendall Sanders signed to play at Judson for volleyball.
In addition to the ECS athletes, Shelby Holland of nearby Wicksburg signed with Judson softball last month, giving the Wiregrass another local connection at the college.
“They have signed a couple of girls already from our school and I have somewhat had an eye on Judson to play for, so I am real excited that I got to sign with them to play ball for them,” said Anderson.
All the familiar faces there will be helpful, felt Anderson.
“I already know some of the teammates up there as I grew up playing ball with them, so I think it will be a good adjustment for me,” Anderson said.
While at Emmanuel Christian, Anderson was a versatile defensive player.
“I played just about every position but pitcher,” Anderson said. “I mainly played catcher and shortstop. Hopefully that is one of the two I will do at Judson.”
She believes her versatility could be useful to Hannah and the Judson coaches.
“I think it will give me an upper hand in that a coach can say, ‘Hey, I need you to play here,’ and I can just play the position,” Anderson said.
Emmanuel Christian head coach Heath Rice, though, is quick to stress that Anderson is an overall talented player who is just as good on offense as defense.
“Jodi brings it to the table offensively and defensively,” Rice said. “She led our team four years in a row batting. She is a phenomenal hitter.”
Anderson had a .420 batting average over the last four years at ECS and led the team in runs batted in and stolen bases in each of the last four seasons. She earned team offensive MVP honors her sophomore and senior season and the defensive MVP award her freshman season.
During her final full season as a junior, she hit for a .411 batting average and drove in 62 runs over 21 games, while also stealing 12 bases. She earned her first career homer during her senior season, one cut short to just five ECS games because of the COVID-19 virus shutdown.
Rice paid Anderson the ultimate compliment, calling her his “second favorite player” to coach behind his daughter.
“Jodi is a great player,” Rice said. “Whatever you told her to do, Jodi did it. If you asked Jodi to catch, she caught. If you asked her to play center field, she will play center field.
"She did the best in everything she did. She never argued or ever complained about softball. She is the second favorite player I have coached in my life beside my daughter.”
While her senior season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, Anderson said she has been busy, “doing a lot of drills with hitting and fielding, doing a lot of two-a-days in the gym.”
She hopes it all pays off at Judson.
“I think I am prepared for it,” Anderson said. “I have been training a lot for it. Hopefully, I will do really good there.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.