Former Troy and current TCU golfer Brent Hamm didn’t have to look far for a caddie replacement this week during the PGA Tour Canada Q-School tournament at Highland Oaks.

“It’s been great having my dad on the bag … it’s always good to spend time with him,” Hamm said. “Living in Texas now, I obviously don’t get to see him as much as I used to.”

Hamm, a Warner Robbins, Ga., native who spent three years on the Troy golf team before transferring to TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, two years ago, thought he would have a former Troy teammate and Dothan native, Dax Holland-Weed, as his caddie this week.

But when that didn’t work out, his father, Rodney Hamm, was glad to lend a helping hand. His mother, Lea, has also walked the course during the four-round tournament which began Tuesday and concludes Friday.

“It’s been fantastic,” Rodney said. “The course is a great challenge for this and it’s a privilege to be able to caddie for my son. We’re having such a good time.”

During his sophomore year at Troy (2020-21) – his third at Troy after earning an extra year of eligibility due to the impact of COVID 19 – Hamm played 50 percent of his rounds under par with two rounds in the 60s. After that season, he decided to explore other options.

“I played really well my third year at Troy and I thought I had a pretty good opportunity to look and see what kind of offers I could get in the (transfer) portal since I had graduated a year early,” Hamm said. “I wanted to see if I could get into a spot with some better competition.

“When I got the offer from TCU, it felt pretty perfect. The Big 12 conference is a really good golf conference and I wanted to compare myself to the best of the best and see what I could do. All in all it’s been a great decision.”

The senior is trading classes for golf time this week to play in the qualifying school.

“I’m actually skipping a pretty important school week right now, but I talked to my teachers and figured everything out,” Hamm said. “Our spring break is next week, so I’m going to stay down here a couple of days and enjoy the weather then head on back.”

Hamm turned in his best round of the week Thursday with a 3-under par 69 after a first round 75 and a second round 74. He finished the final three holes of the front nine Thursday with three birdies.

“I feel like I’m hitting the ball really well right now,” Hamm said. “I’m really confident off the tee and into the greens.

“I haven’t made too many putts, but I made a couple of putts today and got on a roll at the end of the front nine and tried not to make too many mistakes.”

Hamm had played Highland Oaks before, thus choosing Dothan for Q-School was an easy call. Dothan is one of six sites – five in the U.S. and one in Canada – that PGA Tour Canada is holding Q-School tourneys.

“With this Q-School specifically, I’ve played this course a couple of times and my teammate, Dax, I figured he might be able to caddie for me,” Hamm said of his decision to come to Dothan. “Then I also thought that the Canadian Tour is one of the avenues I would like to try and go down and knowing this course, I thought I had a better shot than most.”

Hamm says Highland Oaks is challenging.

“I would say the hardest part about this course is hitting your approach shots to the right areas,” he said. “A lot of the pins they can put them on plateaus or just next to ridges, and if you miss the ridge on the wrong side, you will have a 50 to 60 foot putt.

“So approach shots are really important out here, and obviously putting up and down the slopes. I’ve had a little bit of trouble reading the greens this week, but I’m coming around and figuring them out.”

There were 132 players in the Dothan field. The medalist will earn exempt membership for the 2023 PGA Tour Canada season. Second place through 10th place will be exempt through the reshuffle, which will occur approximately halfway through the season. Those finishing 11th through 30th plus ties will earn conditional membership.

“Where I’m sitting right now and how I came into this tournament, I was just thinking my mindset is one shot at a time,” Hamm said. “I can’t play better golf than if you just hit each shot the best of your ability. Tomorrow (Friday) might change a little bit for how I go about attacking this golf course depending on where I’m at on the leaderboard. I’m looking for top 30 to get conditional status.

“If I’m just a few shots back I can play probably how I’ve been playing, but if I’m 3, 4, 5 shots (back of top 30), I’ll probably have to go for a couple of more pins than I would normally do and be more aggressive.”

No matter what happens on the final day, Hamm appreciates the opportunity to compete on this level. He’s one of 27 amateurs in the field testing their skills against professionals.

“I’ve really enjoyed being down here,” Hamm said. “I love coming to Dothan. I just thank everybody for having us and being so nice.”