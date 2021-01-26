FOCUS-DRIVEN-LIFE: Ozark native, former Troy player Steve McLendon preparing for Super Bowl

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While the Jets were winless through their first six games, Tampa Bay was on the upswing with new quarterback Tom Brady.

“I said, ‘One thing I do know about Tom is he always has a chance,’” McLendon said. “He’s just that type of guy. I didn’t know what he did day to day before I got here, but just playing him on Sundays, I have seen him come out ready to play always. When I heard I was getting traded here, I thought I most definitely have an opportunity.”

That didn’t mean leaving the Jets was easy. Though he found out on a Saturday night he was being traded before the Jets were to play Miami the next day, McLendon decided to play one final game with New York before taking off for Tampa.

“It’s more to me about the morals,” McLendon said. “When I make a commitment, the commitment is always to finish what you start. No matter what, I was going to finish what I started.

“I also told the guys, ‘Man, this might be our last ride together, so I’m going to give it all I’ve got for y’all.’ I wanted to make sure I finished it the right way, because those are my brothers.