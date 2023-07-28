Slocomb native Tony Bowick, who made a living in pro football and will be inducted into the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame on Aug. 12, wanted to play the sport as a pre-teen, but his mother wasn’t having any of it.

“My mom was scared I was going to get hurt,” Bowick said. “I said, ‘But Mom, I’m one of the biggest guys on the team.’”

Bowick went to a youth league football practice where many of his friends were playing and a coach noticed the interest he seemed to have in the sport. The coach picked Bowick to be on the team and issued him some equipment.

“Walking back home I saw my mom’s car coming down Hwy. 52, I said, ‘Well, I’ll be turning these pants in tomorrow,’” Bowick remembers. “She said, ‘Yep, you’re turning them in tomorrow.’”

While football was out of the question for the time being, Bowick did excel at other sports, such as baseball and basketball.

But when he got to junior high, his mother had a change of heart about football.

“I don’t know what clicked in her when I was getting to turn 13 and she decided to let me play and the rest was history,” Bowick said.

And what a history it turned out to be.

The 1985 Slocomb graduate became an all-state linebacker for the Red Tops, a star defensive lineman in college at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and played professionally in the NFL, World League of American Football and Arena Football League.

He will be among six new inductees ushered into the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame during a dinner banquet on Aug. 12 at the Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center in Dothan. The other inductees are Bubba Johnson, Floyd Griffin, Brad Baxter, Cindy Hawthorne and Steve Helms.

Bowick was not only a star football player at Slocomb, but was also the team’s Most Valuable Player in basketball as a junior and senior.

“My dad, who was a good basketball player, I guess I got some of his genetics,” Bowick said. “Yeah, I was the biggest guy as far as heavyset on the basketball team, but I was actually pretty good at that, too. I just wasn’t tall enough.”

Once signing with UTC out of high school, Bowick would make a position change that would also change his football path for the better. Joe Pate, a native of Ashford who recruited Bowick, was the defensive coordinator for Chattanooga and decided Bowick might get on the field quicker if he was moved to the defensive front.

“Right after the first practice with the veterans when they came in, he called me in the weight room and said, ‘Tony, if you don’t want to be redshirted and want a shot to be able to play as a freshman, how would you feel about playing defensive tackle?’” Bowick said. “I said, ‘Anything I can do to get on the field, coach, I’ll do it.’ So I wound up playing my freshman year at defensive tackle and knew nothing about the position.”

But his speed and quickness from playing linebacker in high school was a difference-maker.

“I only weighed like 245 my freshman year and they said, ‘OK, we can’t let him sit there and get pounded all day. We’ve got to come with a scheme to utilize his quickness,’” Bowick said. “I ended up one of the candidates for Freshman of the Year in the Southern Conference that year.”

Moving from Slocomb to Chattanooga was a major adjustment for Bowick, but another local product, Dothan’s Spanky Thomas, who was a linebacker on the team, took him under his wings.

“He really helped me out a whole lot when I got there,” Bowick said. “I was a shy guy at that time … I really kept to myself.”

Thoughts of playing in the NFL crept into Bowick’s mind during his junior year at UTC.

“My junior year in college was the best year I had,” Bowick said. “I was the No. 1 vote getter for All-Conference D-lineman and was up for All-American.

“My senior year what got Atlanta’s attention is we went down to play Georgia Tech and that’s probably one of the best games I played during the four years I was there.”

Bowick would be drafted by the Falcons, playing there for two seasons (1989-1990).

“It was bigger … way bigger … I had no clue,” Bowick said of the magnitude of playing in the NFL. “After about the eighth game of the season I learned, ‘This is my job; it’s not just for fun. This is my job.’”

Following his stint with the Falcons, Bowick played for the Birmingham Fire of the World Football League.

“I loved the World League,” Bowick said. “If you’d had told me I would be going over to see Barcelona, Spain, going to Toronto, Canada, Montreal, Frankfort, Germany, London … If you had told me that as a kid, I would have said, ‘I ain’t going to those places … no need.’ But just that experience to travel the world like that was great … I loved it.

“And playing in Alabama, it wasn’t that far from home, so all my friends and family could come to see me play. It was great.”

When the league folded midway through its second season in 1975, Bowick would later play in the Arena League with the Charlotte Rage, Albany Firebirds, Grand Rapids Rampage and Austin Wranglers.

Bowick retired from playing in 2005 and then spent time as a coach in a developmental league for the Arena Football League, which included being head coach of the Albany (N.Y.) Firebirds. He currently lives in Troy, New York, and works with at-risk youth for Lasalle School for Boys in Albany, New York, as a supervisor.

“I work with at-risk youth boys at a facility up here, which I absolutely love because it gives me an opportunity to give back. It’s just a fulfilling job to work with kids who have no hope and then I can tell my story of where I came from and try and make a difference,” Bowick said.

He’s excited to be entering the WSHOF with a longtime friend and Slocomb teammate in Baxter, who played college at Alabama State and later in the NFL.

“Two guys for Slocomb who are more like brothers than friends … to be able to go that far and do what we did is amazing,” Bowick said. “Then for this to come about to get elected into the Wiregrass Hall of Fame is just the topping over everything we’ve been through.”