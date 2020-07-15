Bobby Pierce has come full circle.
The former Troy University Hall of Fame baseball coach is returning to his hometown of Marianna, Fla., to serve as an assistant at Chipola College, where he began his coaching career.
“After thinking about it, I said, ‘What the heck. Finish where you started. Wouldn’t that be great?’” Pierce told the Dothan Eagle by phone Wednesday night.
Pierce retired from the coaching profession following the 2015 season after 13 years in charge at Troy, where he won 450 games.
He led the Trojans to Sun Belt regular season titles in 2006 and 2011 and the league’s tournament championship in 2006. He is the winningest baseball coach in school history and was inducted into the Troy University Athletics Hall of Fame.
The successful coaching career began at Chipola, where he compiled a 259-92 record from 1982-1989. He then left to become an assistant at his alma mater, the University of Alabama, from 1990-1994 before being hired as the head coach at the University of Alabama-Huntsville in 1995. From 1995 until 2002, he led UAH to a 276-108 record before being hired at Troy in 2003.
As a player, Pierce played at Wallace College in Dothan for a season in 1979 before becoming an All-SEC outfielder at the University of Alabama.
Pierce was inducted into the Troy Athletics Hall of Fame in 2018, the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame in 2017 and the Alabama Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2010.
Since retirement from baseball, Pierce has been living in Seaside, Fla., and continued to help train players at South Walton High School.
Still needing a year to earn his retirement from the Florida schools system, Pierce always intended to get another job in some capacity to gain the retirement status in the state.
He was about to be hired as a consultant at South Walton High before Chipola College head baseball coach Jeff Johnson offered him the assistant position.
“They are building new facilities at South Walton High School and they brought me on to kind of be a consultant and overlook the construction of these facilities,” Pierce said.
“Right before I actually signed up for that job, Jeff Johnson called and we were talking and I said, ‘Hey, I got me a little job over here’ and he said, ‘Whoa, I’m losing an assistant coach. Come over here and help me. Let’s do it a year. Let’s have some fun.’”
Pierce said he was officially hired on Tuesday.
“I’m kind of getting excited about it. To get back on the field and coach and get back in uniform and do some of those things I haven’t done in five years is pretty exciting,” Pierce said.
“I do feel really good because I have had a break and have been away from the 24/7 grind of it, so I feel good about it. I’m looking forward to it and we’ll just see how long it goes.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.