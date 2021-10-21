Amateur Katz closing in spot to final Q-School stage

“We’ve played golf together since we were 12 years old,” Katz said. “He was on fire reading putts out there today.”

Things appear to be coming together for Katz at the right time.

“Today I just kind of did everything solid,” Katz said of his third round. “Yesterday I hit one out of bounds on a second shot and had a couple of three-putts. I did kind of some similar stuff the first two days and just cleaned it up a little bit.”

Reading the greens has been perhaps the biggest challenge thus far.

“They’re kind of divided up into different sections,” Katz explained. “There’s almost like some holes have like four mini-greens on one hole and if you miss that mini-green, it’s pretty hard to get it down in two.”

No matter how things turn out this week, the Washington, D.C., native is gaining valuable experience in learning how he stacks up with professional golfers.

“I’ve definitely had to learn a couple of things, but it’s been good,” Katz said. “I think college golf prepares us very well, especially the higher levels of college golf. I think the biggest difference is there’s just more depth out here.”