Amateur Katz of Duke closing in spot to final Q-School stage

It’s an experiment of sorts for Evan Katz, who still has college eligibility left at Duke but is playing with the pros this week in the Korn Ferry Tour Q-School golf tournament at Highland Oaks.
As the only player in the field with amateur status, how Katz finishes the last round of the 72-hole tournament Friday will determine if he makes it to the final stage of Q-School Nov. 4-7 in Savannah, Ga.
It may also determine whether he’ll play college golf this spring or go ahead and turn professional.
The top 20 finishers in this week’s 75-player field advance.
“We’ll see what happens,” Katz said. “It’s just cool to kind of make the transition from college golf to the next level.”
So far, the results this week have been promising.
Katz shot a third round 3-under par 69 Thursday following back-to-back rounds of even-par 72 and is on the cusp of earning a spot in the final stage of Q-School for the Korn Ferry Tour, which is a developmental circuit just below the PGA Tour. The top 20 finishers and ties in this week’s 75-player field advance. Katz is two strokes below the current cut line.
Katz finished the round Thursday with a nice birdie putt.
Having one of his childhood friends – former Rollins (Fla.) College golfer Morgan Egloff – as his caddie has proved helpful. Egloff is a recent college graduate who has already turned pro, but didn’t advance past the first stage of Q-School.
“We’ve played golf together since we were 12 years old,” Katz said. “He was on fire reading putts out there today.”
Things appear to be coming together for Katz at the right time.
“Today I just kind of did everything solid,” Katz said of his third round. “Yesterday I hit one out of bounds on a second shot and had a couple of three-putts. I did kind of some similar stuff the first two days and just cleaned it up a little bit.”
Reading the greens has been perhaps the biggest challenge thus far.
“They’re kind of divided up into different sections,” Katz explained. “There’s almost like some holes have like four mini-greens on one hole and if you miss that mini-green, it’s pretty hard to get it down in two.”
No matter how things turn out this week, the Washington, D.C., native is gaining valuable experience in learning how he stacks up with professional golfers.
“I’ve definitely had to learn a couple of things, but it’s been good,” Katz said. “I think college golf prepares us very well, especially the higher levels of college golf. I think the biggest difference is there’s just more depth out here.”
Katz has already played four seasons of golf at Duke, but could still play collegiately this spring since the NCAA granted athletes an extra year of eligibility after COVID-19 caused a shutdown of spring sports in 2020.
Katz has been serving as a volunteer assistant coach during the fall season for Duke after graduating with a degree in sociology.
He’s healthy again after missing most of last spring after undergoing surgery for a bone chip in his right knee.
“It was nagging me for about a year or a year and a half and it kept getting worse,” Katz said. “I came back at the end (of spring season), maybe a little too early.”
During the down time, Katz realized what golf meant to him.
“It was tough taking time off especially when I wanted to be with my teammates and playing,” he said. “It definitely made me appreciate just being able to play the game. It made me realize how much I love it.”
He doesn’t plan to change his game plan for Friday.
“No different,” Katz said. “I’m just trying to play as freely as I can – how I would play at my home course. I won’t really change too much; just play my game.”
Leaderboard: Spencer Ralston of Gainesville, Ga., is atop the leaderboard at 13-under par 203 after three rounds, following scores of 66-71-66. Former Auburn standout Blayne Barber, a Lake City, Fla., native who won the Press Thornton Future Masters at the Dothan Country Club in 2006, is at 204 (70-66-68) as is Andy Ogletree of Little Rock, Miss., (66-69-69). Chandler Phillips of Huntsville, Texas, is at 205 (70-67-68) while Thomas Walsh of Jacksonville, Fla., is at 206 (71-70-65) along with Mark Lawrence, Jr., of Richmond, Va., (67-68-71).