Dothan Pro-AM Classic coming up this week

The Dothan Pro-Am Classic, as part of the Emerald Coast Golf Tour, will take place at the Dothan Country Club this week.

Tuesday will be a practice round for the professionals and amateurs and a free junior clinic will be held on the driving range from 4-5 p.m.

First round play begins on Wednesday as the professionals will be paired with amateurs for a 12:45 p.m. shotgun start. The scores for the professionals will count toward their three-day tournament total.

The professionals will continue their play on Thursday and the tournament will wrap up on Friday.