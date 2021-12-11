Former Alabama golfer Janie Jackson dialed in during LPGA Q-Series tourney in Dothan

Huntsville native and former University of Alabama golfer Janie Jackson stands almost six feet tall and can rip the ball off the tee.
“I do hit a long ways, and I think that just comes with being tall,” she said. “You know, I’ve always sort of thought that was the strong part of my game, and it is.”
But Jackson knows driving it a long ways can only set up what’s most important.
“None of that matters unless one, it’s going straight, and two, you’re able to capitalize around the greens and make your putts, because that’s where you score,” Jackson said. “You don’t score off the tee. Yes, it will help in certain points, but scoring is all around the greens.”
Jackson has shown a solid all-around game over the past two weeks during the LPGA Q-Series tournament, which concludes with the final of eight rounds on Sunday at Highland Oaks in Dothan.
She’s positioned to not only finish among the leaders of the 74-player field, but also earn status onto the LPGA Tour for the upcoming season, which is the ultimate goal.
Jackson fired a 3-under-par 69 on Saturday and is tied with five others in fifth place at 16-under for the tournament following seven rounds. The scores are cumulative over the two weeks and a cut was made after the first four rounds with the low 70 players and ties advancing to Dothan.
“It’s not over until it’s over, but my game has felt pretty steady and I felt like it was in a good place for the last six weeks or so,” Jackson said.
The top 45 players and ties will earn their LPGA card after what’s been a tournament spread out over two sites on the Robert Trent Jones Trail – the first four rounds being in Mobile last week before the final 72 holes of play moved to Dothan. Those finishing outside of the top 20 and ties will also receive 2022 Symetra Tour status, which is the developmental tour of the LPGA.
“It’s eight rounds spaced over two weeks, but you’re playing practice rounds on the day before (each four-round tourney), so it’s a lot of golf packed into two weeks,” Jackson said. “Just as physically draining as it is, it’s equally mentally draining. It might even be more so mentally draining because it’s such a stressful two weeks.”
Jackson, who played mostly on the Symetra Tour last year and owns two wins on that circuit since turning pro in 2016, had a relaxed approach coming into the qualifying tournament.
“I knew coming into it if I could sort of ease the pressure on myself and just realize whatever is meant to happen will happen; whenever it’s my time to make it, it will come,” Jackson said.
“I put the prep work in, so I wasn’t going to come out here and try and force low scores every day. I was just going to try and play steady golf and that’s what I’ve done.”
Jackson has only had one round over par, that coming in Mobile during the third round when she shot a 3-over 74.
“That day was a struggle for me, but I knew one bad round wasn’t going to hurt me,” Jackson said. “My game overall felt good, and it even felt good that day, but I just wasn’t scoring. I just made one too many mistakes in places where I couldn’t miss.”
On Saturday, Jackson and the others played in windy conditions. She recorded five birdies and two bogeys during the round, the second bogey coming on her final hole when she slipped a short uphill putt past the hole.
“It played very tough today,” Jackson said of the course. “I just tried to play smart. I tried to get myself in positions where I liked the number that I had into the green so I could hit more controlled-type shots and where I could keep them a little lower and more out of the wind. I’m pleased with how the day went.”
From a young age Jackson was interested in sports, but decided going into her junior year at Huntsville High School to put all of her efforts into golf.
“If there was a ball, I had it in my hand at some point in my life ever since I could walk basically,” Jackson said. “I was on the basketball team in high school up until my junior year and then I quit and just focused on golf and try not to risk any injuries.”
She played her first year of college golf at the University of Arizona before transferring to Alabama.
“I had done all of my visits by like my freshman and sophomore years and then Arizona came into the picture,” Jackson said. “They spent a lot of time coming out to watch me play.
“So I agreed to go out for a visit and when I did I fell in love with the coaches and fell in love with the weather and the golf.
“I loved it there, I was happy there and enjoyed my time there, but with me being at that age, I just wanted to be closer to home.”
Transferring to Alabama proved to be a good move. As a senior with the Crimson Tide in 2016, Jackson was named to the All-SEC team. Now the 27-year-old is on the verge of earning her LPGA Tour card at the end of Sunday’s round.
“It’s the same mindset tomorrow as it’s been the last seven rounds,” Jackson said. “It’s just to go out and be patient and just keep it simple and have fun.”
Pauline Roussin-Bouchard of France, who was the leader after 72 holes in Mobile, has continued to lead with rounds of 68-68-67 in Dothan. She has a five-stroke lead over Na Rin An of Korea going into the final round. Atthaya Thitkul of Thailand is in third place, nine strokes behind Roussin-Bouchard.
The first groups will tee off at 7:30 a.m. Sunday with the leaders scheduled to tee off in the last group at 9:42 a.m. A full leaderboard with scores can be found at www.lpga.com or www.symetratour.com
Spectators are welcomed and there is no cost to attend.
