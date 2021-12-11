Former Alabama golfer Janie Jackson dialed in during LPGA Q-Series tourney in Dothan

“If there was a ball, I had it in my hand at some point in my life ever since I could walk basically,” Jackson said. “I was on the basketball team in high school up until my junior year and then I quit and just focused on golf and try not to risk any injuries.”

She played her first year of college golf at the University of Arizona before transferring to Alabama.

“I had done all of my visits by like my freshman and sophomore years and then Arizona came into the picture,” Jackson said. “They spent a lot of time coming out to watch me play.

“So I agreed to go out for a visit and when I did I fell in love with the coaches and fell in love with the weather and the golf.

“I loved it there, I was happy there and enjoyed my time there, but with me being at that age, I just wanted to be closer to home.”

Transferring to Alabama proved to be a good move. As a senior with the Crimson Tide in 2016, Jackson was named to the All-SEC team. Now the 27-year-old is on the verge of earning her LPGA Tour card at the end of Sunday’s round.