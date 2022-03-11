Former Providence Christian golfer Calum Masters ties for 12th in PGA Tour Canada Q-School

Calum Masters, who was a standout golfer at Providence Christian and later played on the college level at Troy and Georgia, finished in a tie for 12th in the PGA Tour Canada Q-School East 3 tournament completed at Highland Oaks in Dothan on Friday.

Masters shot a 9-under par 279 for the four rounds (70, 72, 67, 70). He was the lone local entry in the tournament.

Former University of Alabama player Wilson Furr played steady throughout the week to finish in a tie for sixth place at 12-under 276.

Jacob Bridgeman, a member of the Clemson golf team who was competing as an amateur, won the tournament with a 19-under 269 to earn full status on PGA Tour Canada for the upcoming season.

There were 109 players in this field when the tournament began.

Players finishing second through ninth earn exempt membership on PGA Tour Canada through the reshuffle, which will occur at approximately the halfway mark of the season. Those who finished 10th through 30th plus ties earned conditional membership.