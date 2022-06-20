FUTURE MASTERS: Bauer holds one-stroke lead over Somani in 11-12 age group

Chase Bauer gave a fist pump as the 18-foot birdie putt dropped into the cup on the final hole of his round Monday afternoon.

“I knew I had to make that to have a lead,” Bauer said.

He was right.

Bauer, of Gotha, Fla., will take a one-stroke lead over Arjun Somani of Scottsdale, Ariz., into Tuesday’s final round of the 11-12 age division of the Press Thornton Future Masters golf tournament at the Dothan Country Club.

Bauer shot a 4-under par 66 on Tuesday to pair with his first round 69 for a two-day 135, while Somani went back-to-back with rounds of 68 for his 136 total.

First round leader Nemo Tsai of Ann Arbor, Mich., who shot a 67 on Sunday, came in at 1-over par 71 on Monday but is still very much in contention at 138. Also in the mix is Nicholas Brown of Sarasota, Fla., (139) and Grayson Baucom of Hickory, N.C., (140).

Everything was pretty much working for Bauer in the second round.

“The putter was pretty good, my driver was in the fairway, the irons were right on the pin, making putts, making birdies,” Bauer said.

Bauer made the turn at 1-under and birdied holes Nos. 10, 11 and 12 before running into trouble on No. 14 with a double bogey. He bounced back with a birdie on 16 before finishing his round with the long putt for birdie on No. 18.

It’s the third year Bauer has played in the Future Masters and he says the course layout suits his strengths.

“I get a lot of good wedge shots in on this course, so I will be able to stick it close and just make putts,” Bauer said.

His game plan for the final round is simple.

“Play aggressive and steady at the same time and just don’t get off track,” Bauer said.

As for Somani, he’s right where he likes to be going into a final round.

“I don’t even know the last time I won a tournament after being in the lead,” Somani said before Bauer’s score was recorded. “Every time I win a tournament it’s from behind, so I feel pretty confident I can catch them tomorrow if I’m behind. In the final stretch, I do well.”

Somani had somewhat of an up and down second round, but finished strong like was the case on Sunday when he made four straight birdies on the back nine (13 through 16).

“My drives weren’t great at all,” Somani said of the start of his second round. “I only hit two or three fairways out of the first seven or eight holes, so I wasn’t really confident with my driver at times.”

Starting on the back nine, he had birdies on hole Nos. 13 and 14, but made a double-bogey on No. 17 to go back to even for the round at the turn.

“I went into the left (fairway) bunker and was up against the lip and just had to punch out,” Somani said of the double-bogey. “From there, I hit into that bunker by the green and didn’t get it up and down from there, so that was a bit of a setback.”

“On 18, I had 150 in and I hit into the right bunker and I almost holed out from there. I hit it to a couple of inches, so that gave me some confidence. I just wanted to make sure I finished that nine around even or under.

“Then on the back nine, I knew it was going to be tough and I played really well. I played pretty much flawless except for one hole. On hole 4, I bogeyed … I hit into the left water, but I’m pretty happy I stayed with a bogey. It could have gone worse there for sure.”

Things got better after that.

“Then 7 and 8 I birdied … knocked a couple close,” Somani said. “Finally my driver started to feel better.”

Three players from Florida are tied for sixth at 141: Cooper Foegen of Hobe Sound, Christian Koehn of Winter Park and Bento Assis of Boca Raton.

