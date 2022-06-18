Getting off to a sizzling start will describe much more than a low golf score when the 73rd Annual Press Thornton Future Masters begins Sunday at the Dothan Country Club.

With temperatures expected in the mid-to-high 90s and perhaps even low 100s by next week, staying hydrated will be important to the junior golfers and fans alike.

“Stay cool and drink a lot of Gatorade,” 10-year-old Beck Patrick of Atlanta said of his game plan after coming off the course Saturday following a practice round.

That’s also the message tournament coordinator Angelia Wade Turner relayed to all the players who will be competing over the next week.

“I sent out an email to all of the kids Tuesday and just told them several things they need to know, plus if you’re traveling to start hydrating before you get here, especially if you’re flying because that just makes you more dehydrated,” Turner said.

“Every three holes there will be water coolers. Most of them have their own bottles, so they refill those. The marshals are watching those really close to make sure they are re-filling.

“We’ve got a truck that’s got two pallets of ice on it that we’re replenishing several things. The ice machines here at the club will be used, too.”

The 11-12 and 13-14 age division competitors begin the first of three 18-hole rounds Sunday, while the 10-under players start Monday with their two-round, 18-hole tournament. The 15-18 division players begin their three-round tournament on Thursday. The first tee times for the 13-14 division players are 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, while the 11-12 age players begin at noon.

Turner said the hot conditions can be tougher on the spectators than the players.

“Kids play golf all the time and they’re trained and drink their water,” Turner said. “But grandma is here and she’s walking … you know.”

Turner said she did contact several urgent care facilities in town and they are ready to be of assistance as needed.

“In the event that we have anyone who has heat exhaustion or dehydration, they’re kind of on standby if we need something like that rather than going to the ER,” Turner said. “They said primarily just get them inside, get them in a locker room, get them cooled down and start drinking electrolytes.”

Spectator carts are only available to rent for those with a handicap permit or written note from a physician. No other spectator carts are allowed on the golf course.

Patrick will play another practice round Sunday afternoon before the 10-under tournament begins the following day. It will mark his second year to play in the Future Masters.

“I could have played a lot better … the first day I didn’t do too great,” Patrick said of his first time here. “The second day was a little rainy. I’m glad the weather is going to be nice. It’s one of my favorite tournaments of the entire year.”

Patrick comes into the tournament playing with some confidence.

“I had a little driver mess up about a month ago, but I’ve been fixing it and I feel good about it,” he said. “The fairways are hard; the greens are hard. It’s not going to spin a lot when you hit the green, but the course is playing great.”

For tee times, go to www.futuremastersgolf.com

