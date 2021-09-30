George Kawell trades collecting trash for first pro golf win in Dothan

“There are great players out here, so it’s about who has it that week; who has it between the ears. I’m just blessed to be able to have it this week.”

Kawell played two years at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College before transferring for his final two at Delta State in Mississippi.

He believes taking a break from golf and going into the working world ultimately proved beneficial.

“It really helped me build confidence in myself,” Kawell said. “That’s something I’ve always lacked in. I’ve had a great golf game is what everybody said and never truly believed in myself. It’s nice to come out here and put two rounds together and realize I’m good enough to hang out here with these guys.”

Branden Collins of Tallahassee finished second at 141, while Rick Lamb of Nashville was third at 143. Dothan’s Ryan Benton came in at 148 after rounds of 73 and 75.

Kawell is excited about what the future may hold.

“We only get one life,” he said. “How lucky are we to be able to play golf and do what we love? I’m 25 and it’s cool just to get to travel.

“The worst part is I don’t get to see my dog as much, but other than that, it’s pretty darn cool to be out here.”

Jon Johnson is sports editor of the Dothan Eagle

