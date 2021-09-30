George Kawell trades collecting trash for first pro golf win in Dothan

It may be a while before George Kawell picks up any more trash for a living.
After shooting rounds of 68-69 for a 7-under 137 total to win a two-day tournament Thursday at Highland Oaks as part of the Emerald Coast Golf Tour, the Collierville, Tenn., native may stick with his new gig of playing professional golf.
“I’ve been working for the past three years and realized work wasn’t very much fun,” Kawell said. “I had a little bit of talent in golf and figured I needed to see how far I could go with it.”
Kawell worked for Retriever Valet Trash Service in his hometown near Memphis before deciding to give golf another shot. The win on Thursday was his first as a pro in just four starts.
“My best friend started a valet trash company for apartment complexes, so I guess I was a trash businessman,” Kawell said. “His grandfather worked with us and he’s like a grandfather to me. He always encouraged and said, ‘You never want to say what if.’
“He gave me the courage to try it (pro golf). You’ve got to take a jump and if you don’t risk anything, you don’t make much.”
The week didn’t start off some promising for Kawell after arriving in Dothan on Tuesday.
“I had food poisoning and wasn’t feeling the best,” Kawell said. “I ate a couple of biscuits for breakfast (Wednesday morning) and that was about it. I drank some water and came out here.
“I wasn’t really thinking about golf as much, I was just trying to get through it. That almost takes some of the pressure off.”
During his opening round, Kawell had a double-bogey on his third hole before everything started clicking.
“I just tried to stay in it and stay positive,” Kawell said. “I birdied No. 9, birdied 10, eagled 11 and birdied 12. So I had a good stretch of holes there.”
On the eagle, Kawell got off the tee strong.
“I hit a pretty good driver down there and had about 245 (yards) in,” he said. “I hit a four-iron up there to about 4 feet and tapped in.”
On Thursday, Kawell tried to stay consistent.
“I played a lot steadier,” Kawell said. “I had seven pars on the front and birdied 8 and 9. I gave myself looks all day.
“I hit a great shot in on 13, a par 3. I hit it up there to about 6 feet and was able to birdie there to get to 3-under. The next hole I had about 100-yard wedge shot in and hit it to about a couple of inches to tap in for birdie.”
Even when he found trouble, Kawell rebounded.
“Really the name of the game right now is getting experience and getting used to playing as a pro,” Kawell said. “On 17 I hit a great shot in there about 15 feet but I ended up three-putting. On 18 I missed the green short, but hit a great chip shot up to within 3 feet, so it was great to close it out.
“There are great players out here, so it’s about who has it that week; who has it between the ears. I’m just blessed to be able to have it this week.”
Kawell played two years at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College before transferring for his final two at Delta State in Mississippi.
He believes taking a break from golf and going into the working world ultimately proved beneficial.
“It really helped me build confidence in myself,” Kawell said. “That’s something I’ve always lacked in. I’ve had a great golf game is what everybody said and never truly believed in myself. It’s nice to come out here and put two rounds together and realize I’m good enough to hang out here with these guys.”
Branden Collins of Tallahassee finished second at 141, while Rick Lamb of Nashville was third at 143. Dothan’s Ryan Benton came in at 148 after rounds of 73 and 75.
Kawell is excited about what the future may hold.
“We only get one life,” he said. “How lucky are we to be able to play golf and do what we love? I’m 25 and it’s cool just to get to travel.
“The worst part is I don’t get to see my dog as much, but other than that, it’s pretty darn cool to be out here.”
Jon Johnson is sports editor of the Dothan Eagle and can be reached at jjohnson@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7965. Support his work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com. Follow Jon Johnson on Twitter @eaglesportsed