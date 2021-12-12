Golfers earn LPGA cards at Highland Oaks in Dothan

There were lots of emotions – some tears of disappointment, some tears of joy.

Forty-six golfers earned LPGA Tour status for the 2022 season at the conclusion of the Q-Series Tournament at Highland Oaks in Dothan on Sunday.

Karis Davidson of Australia survived by one stroke, shooting her worst round of the two-week tournament with a 5-over-par 77 on Sunday and then had to wait quite a while to find out if she would be among those earning a card as others finished their rounds.

In the end, all was good.

“It was pretty nerve-racking, definitely,” Davidson said. “It’s been a very tough year, so it’s really rewarding and I’m very excited for what’s to come.”

Davidson had five bogeys on the first nine holes before calming down and finishing out with pars the remainder of the round.

“I don’t think I really thought about it, but deep down I believe there were a lot of emotions,” Davidson said of the pressure going into the last 18 holes. “I got it together after nine holes, which was good.”