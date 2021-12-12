Golfers earn LPGA cards at Highland Oaks in Dothan

There were lots of emotions – some tears of disappointment, some tears of joy.
Forty-six golfers earned LPGA Tour status for the 2022 season at the conclusion of the Q-Series Tournament at Highland Oaks in Dothan on Sunday.
Karis Davidson of Australia survived by one stroke, shooting her worst round of the two-week tournament with a 5-over-par 77 on Sunday and then had to wait quite a while to find out if she would be among those earning a card as others finished their rounds.
In the end, all was good.
“It was pretty nerve-racking, definitely,” Davidson said. “It’s been a very tough year, so it’s really rewarding and I’m very excited for what’s to come.”
Davidson had five bogeys on the first nine holes before calming down and finishing out with pars the remainder of the round.
“I don’t think I really thought about it, but deep down I believe there were a lot of emotions,” Davidson said of the pressure going into the last 18 holes. “I got it together after nine holes, which was good.”
On this day, whether a golfer finished first – as did Na Rin An of Korea after shooting a sizzling final round 66, or Davidson and five others who tied for the final spots – they all achieved their goal of earning an LPGA card.
While the top 45 players and ties in the 74-player field earned LPGA status, those finishing outside of the top 20 and ties also received 2022 Symetra Tour status, which is the developmental tour of the LPGA.
It was a two-week tournament played on two Robert Trent Jones Trail golf courses, the first four rounds at Magnolia Grove in Mobile and the final four in Dothan. The scores were cumulative.
Haylee Harford of Leavittsburg, Ohio, secured her spot with a final round 73 to tie for 32nd and took photos with her boyfriend, who served as her caddie this week, and parents before all those earning their cards posed on a green for a group picture.
“It’s a dream come true, honestly,” Harford said. “I’ve played on the Symetra Tour the last two years, so to get LPGA status is what I’ve been working towards so I’m so excited.”
“I was really happy with how I played last week, and this week I think the course is a little challenging and I told myself if you can just stay consistent, that’s going to be good.”
Finishing second behind An by one stroke at 32-under-par for the eight rounds was Pauline Roussin-Bouchard of France, who led the first seven rounds. She had a double-bogey on 13 and a bogey on 17 to finish at even-par for the day.
Former University of Alabama standout and Huntsville native Janie Jackson wrapped up a strong tournament with a 69 to finish in sixth place at 19-under par. The full leaderboard can be viewed on www.lpga.com and www.symetratour.com
Kathy Lawrence, the tournament director from the LPGA, was pleased with how everything ran at the two RTJ sites.
“The hospitality has been fantastic,” Lawrence said. “We’re going to take a deep breath, we’re going to exhale and enjoy it. You can see we have some lovely ladies who are pretty darn happy as well as our staff.”
Visit Dothan CEO and president Aaron McCreight is in hopes the success of the tournament will be a springboard to future events with the LPGA.
“This is something we can use on our resume as a destination, as a course, to say, ‘Look, we’ve hosted the finale of Q-Series, let’s do this again, let’s bring this back, what else is out there for the PGA,’” McCreight said.
“We’ve never hosted anything at this level with the LPGA before, so hopefully this opens the door to show them what is possible here.”
McCreight says the feedback he’s received from LPGA officials this week has been positive.