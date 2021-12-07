Golfers in Dothan with hopes of earning LPGA Tour card

“Having this level of play and having them visit Dothan and having people from 20-plus countries visiting us is a big deal for us and the city of Dothan.”

Aaron McCreight, the president and CEO of Visit Dothan, is excited to help host the event.

“It’s a very exciting week to Dothan welcoming the LPGA and the Q-School series finale here at our Robert Trent Jones course here at Highland Oaks,” McCreight said.

“To have this level of competition and this level of athletes in our community for the entire week, showing off their skills and competing to be on the highest level of female golf in the world … we couldn’t be happier to have them and showing off our hospitality and what we do for visitors when they come to our great community.”

Jeff Andrews, who oversees the course maintenance, believes it will be a challenging set up for the pros.

“Right now the course conditions are good,” Andrews said. “The greens are at a great speed.

“I think it’s going to be set up very challenging for them. It should be a very good week of golf.”

A light rain fell throughout Tuesday’s practice round.

“It’s going to be a battle this week and we hope the weather will cooperate with us,” Andrews said. “Thankfully we have a great staff here at Highland Oaks. Without them we couldn’t possibly get it done.”

