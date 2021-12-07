Golfers in Dothan with hopes of earning LPGA Tour card

Min-G Kim of South Korea well typifies the up and down potential for golfers during the LPGA Q-Series eight-round tournament, which concludes this week at Highland Oaks in Dothan.
“I actually started off from 110 players to being tied at 108,” Kim said of her first round. “I was able to bring it back through the three rounds, so I’m just very blessed to be here.
“We’ve got four more rounds to go and just keep climbing up.”
This week’s tournament, which begins on Thursday, is the second of two 72-hole, stroke-play events held in consecutive weeks – the first four rounds being held at Mobile’s Magnolia Grove before shifting to the Robert Trent Jones golf course in Dothan.
The scores are cumulative over the two weeks and a cut was made after the first four rounds to the low 70 players and ties advancing to Dothan.
The top 45 players and ties at the end of this week will earn 2022 LPGA Tour status. Those finishing outside of the top 20 and ties will also receive 2022 Symetra Tour status, which is the developmental tour of the LPGA.
Among the Q-Series field includes players who have finished 101 to 150 and ties during the LPGA season as well as players 11 to 35 and ties from the Symetra Tour. There are also players within the Top 75 on the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings.
Kim, who started off with a round of 7-over-par 78 in Mobile, bounced back with scores of 69, 68 and 72 in making the cut.
She said the two-week tournament can be viewed in two ways.
“It could be a blessing or curse depending on how you look at it,” Kim said. “I choose to look at it as a blessing because then you just know what you’ve got to work on.
“You’ve got eight rounds, and if you have a bad round, just brush it off, you’ve got seven more rounds to go. Not think about anything else, just try to advance shot-by-shot.”
The competition continues to be intense.
“To put it into perspective, we’ve got I think at least 20 countries (represented) this week – all the best players and we’re just competing for 45 spots,” Kim said.
The Highland and Marshwood courses will be utilized this week at Highland Oaks. Tuesday and Wednesday are practice rounds before the tournament resumes Thursday through Sunday. The first tee times will start at 7:30 each morning and the public is invited to attend. There is no cost for admission.
Kim has played Marshwood during a practice round and is impressed with the course.
“It’s going to be tough and a challenging week physically, mentally and also skill-wise,” Kim said. “I think we couldn’t have chosen a better venue for our Q-School.”
Pauline Roussin-Bouchard of France, who played at the University of South Carolina, is the leader after four rounds with at 19-under-par following scores of 69-67-66-65, two strokes better than Hye-Jin Choi of the Republic of Korea.
Tournament director for the LPGA, Kathy Lawrence, talked about the quality of golfers in town for the event.
“We started with 320 players back in August and now we’re down to 74 players who are vying for 45 cards and ties,” Lawrence said. “Those 45 will graduate to the LPGA Tour. These players are well-focused this week; it’s a tough week for them.
“You will see some great scores. We’ve got some of the top players from all over the world here.”
This will mark the third qualifying school pro golf tournament held at Highland Oaks this year. The Korn Ferry Tour and Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada – both developmental men’s golf tours for the PGA – were held in Dothan this past fall.
“This is the third qualifier we’ve had this year, and to have it at this level with these ladies, it’s been sleepless nights getting everything prepared,” said Tim Cole, the director of golf at Highland Oaks.
“Having this level of play and having them visit Dothan and having people from 20-plus countries visiting us is a big deal for us and the city of Dothan.”
Aaron McCreight, the president and CEO of Visit Dothan, is excited to help host the event.
“It’s a very exciting week to Dothan welcoming the LPGA and the Q-School series finale here at our Robert Trent Jones course here at Highland Oaks,” McCreight said.
“To have this level of competition and this level of athletes in our community for the entire week, showing off their skills and competing to be on the highest level of female golf in the world … we couldn’t be happier to have them and showing off our hospitality and what we do for visitors when they come to our great community.”
Jeff Andrews, who oversees the course maintenance, believes it will be a challenging set up for the pros.
“Right now the course conditions are good,” Andrews said. “The greens are at a great speed.
“I think it’s going to be set up very challenging for them. It should be a very good week of golf.”
A light rain fell throughout Tuesday’s practice round.
“It’s going to be a battle this week and we hope the weather will cooperate with us,” Andrews said. “Thankfully we have a great staff here at Highland Oaks. Without them we couldn’t possibly get it done.”
