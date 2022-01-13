Highland Oaks golf course on RTJ Trail has banner year

It was a good year for the Highland Oaks golf course and the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail across the state as a whole.
According to an RTJ golf press release, rounds at the Dothan course in 2021 grew almost 30 percent from the previous year and resulted in the most successful year in rounds, revenue and profit since 2001.
It was a welcomed rebound from the impact COVID-19 has had on travel in recent years. Highland Oaks in Dothan and others on the RTJ trail depend on out-of-town guests playing rounds in addition to the local golfers. Historically, 50 percent or more of the Trail’s customers have come from outside of the state of Alabama.
“This is due in part to the Dothan area’s vibrant economy and people making time for more outdoor activities,” Highland Oaks director of golf Tim Cole was quoted in the press release of the 2021 success. “We have seen significant increases in our annual members and their play, new golfers taking up the game, and the increase in military personnel from the local bases such as Fort Rucker.”
The year also saw Highland Oaks host three professional qualifying school tournaments, bringing in golfers from throughout the world.
“Highland Oaks is extremely proud to be one of the only courses in the nation to host Q-Schools on behalf of the PGA TOUR for the Korn Ferry Tour and Mackenzie Tour as well as the Q-Series finals determining the new members for the LPGA Tour in 2022,” Cole said. “Building on these successes will only enable us to grow the business here at Highland Oaks in the future.”
Dothan mayor Mark Saliba is proud of the success of Highland Oaks, which opened in 1993 and is one of 11 sites on the RTJ trail.
“The city of Dothan takes a lot of pride in being home to Highland Oaks, part of the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail,” Saliba said. “Early on, it quickly became a major tourist attraction for golf enthusiasts throughout the South and beyond. Now we are known worldwide as a golf destination.
“We are proud to be a bucket list stop for so many golfers and find that many return to enjoy what Dothan has to offer. With 36 hotels and 315 restaurants, Dothan continues to grow and support the tourism industry.”
In the most successful year in its 30 years in business, Alabama’s RTJ trail grew total rounds by 25.4 percent from 2020 to 2021, playing over 600,000 rounds for the first time and far outpacing the national trend.
Mike Beverly, president of Sunbelt Golf Corporation, which manages the Trail on behalf of the Retirement Systems of Alabama (RSA), is excited about the growth.
“In my 30 years of experience, the past 18 months has gone from the most challenging to the most transformational time for the entire golf industry,” Beverly said through the release.
“Our entire RTJ team, from the frontline service and maintenance associates to our facility management teams, advertising and marketing department, corporate support, and of course, our owners at the RSA have been remarkable in their response to this ever-changing environment.
“We recognized early in the pandemic that there would be global consequences, sometimes devastating to millions of people and their families. We did, however, understand the obligation to our employees, customers, and our owners required we do whatever necessary to operate the safest and most successful business possible in this new environment.”
Beverly said upgrades continue on the courses.
“At the core of our phenomenal growth trend is the RSA’s commitment to appropriate reinvestment in the properties,” Beverly said. “This reinvestment ensures that the courses’ quality is always world-class, and they evolve with the needs and desires of our customer base.
“Just this year, we completed major renovations and some redesigns to the Valley Course at Oxmoor Valley and the Links Course at Grand National. Not only are we building the very best new greens surfaces available, but we are also tweaking the design and adding new tees to make the game fun for more people.
“And next year, we look forward to taking advantage of the renewed interest in the par-three courses by redesigning and renovating the Short Courses at Oxmoor Valley and Grand National.”