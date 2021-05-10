Highland Oaks to host LPGA Tour Q-Series tournament in December

Highland Oaks in Dothan has been selected to host an LPGA Tour Q-Series tournament Dec. 9-12, which is the third and final stage to determine playing status for the 2022 season on the women’s top professional golf tour.

The course on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Alabama has been the site of several qualifying tournaments in recent years for men’s professional developmental golf tours, including those for the Korn Ferry Tour and Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada, but this will be the first time to host a women’s pro golf tour event.

According to a press release from the LPGA, the final eight rounds of LPGA Tour Q-Series qualifying are played over two 72-hole, stroke-play events on consecutive weeks on two different courses with players competing for a $150,000 purse and status on the LPGA Tour.

The first site of the final stage will be at Magnolia Grove in Mobile on the RTJ Trail Dec. 2-5 with the second week to wrap up the third and final stage moving to Dothan on the Highland and Marshwood courses of Highland Oaks.

The Q-Series field will include players who have finished 101 to 150 and ties during the current LPGA season as well as players 11 to 35 and ties from the Symetra Tour, which is a developmental golf tour for the LPGA.

Stage I of the LPGA qualifying school will be held in Rancho Mirage, Calif. and Palm Desert, Calif., Aug. 16-22 and Stage II will be held at two courses in Venice, Fla., Oct. 18-24.