Holcomb off to strong start at Q-School first round at Highland Oaks

As Will Holcomb dropped his final putt of the day for a 5-under par 67 during the first round of the Korn Ferry Q-School second stage tournament at Highland Oaks on Tuesday, his wife of five years, Graycie, looked on from the fringe of the green.

“I wouldn’t be out here if it wasn’t for her,” Holcomb said. “If she couldn’t travel with me, I’d quit tomorrow. She’s my best friend. I couldn’t leave her at home.”

Holcomb is among 80 professional golfers in Dothan this week for the four-round tournament. Each has the goal of being among the top 19 players and ties that will advance to the final stage of qualifying school in hopes of earning a spot next season on the Korn Ferry Tour, a developmental circuit a step below the PGA Tour.

For Holcomb, a native of Crockett, Texas, and former Sam Houston State University golfer who has been playing professionally for the last year, having a companion with him makes all the difference in the world.

“She goes to every tournament,” Holcomb said of his wife. “I don’t know how people play without Jesus and being married because I’ve got both of them and if I didn’t … I mean it’s so discouraging when you play bad and the whole world gets to see what you do. A lot of people don’t understand that.

“Everybody else thinks this is the greatest job ever. To be honest, the next one (PGA Tour) is the greatest one ever.”

Of course reaching the PGA Tour is what Holcomb and all the others are ultimately shooting for. Holcomb understands it’s a thin line from those who make it and those who don’t.

“I really think there’s not much difference from this level and the PGA Tour,” Holcomb said. “Now the top 10 on the PGA Tour … those guys are a little bit better.

“But us and the 120th player in the world, I wouldn’t say there’s that much difference. It’s just opportunity and seizing that and playing well when it matters.”

While he’s a newcomer on the professional circuit, Holcomb is confident in his ability to make it.

“Do I think I’m talented enough?” Holcomb said. “Personally, I think I’ve got the talent.

“I think if I could improve on one thing, I would improve on my engagement in every shot. Just a couple of shots a round I have a lack of focus. It’s almost like I’m hitting a range ball. I don’t even think about it. I don’t breathe and really get into the shot.

“I’ve heard a professional who is on the tour say, just be the best version of yourself. I think the guys who make it out of this; they make it because they are the best versions of themselves.

“They don’t try to do too much. They know where their strengths and weaknesses are and they play well to their strengths.”

Starting on the back nine Tuesday, saving par on No. 10 got Holcomb off to a solid start.

“I made a good little slider on 10 for par … first hole of the day from the fringe,” Holcomb said. “That was kind of huge. I mean, if that doesn’t go in, you’re already behind the 8-ball and it’s a long day.”

Holcomb would have birdies on holes 14, 2, 3, 7 and 9.

It was certainly a strong first round for Holcomb, who had surgery on his left wrist this past May to reconstruct a torn tendon.

“I’m still not 120 percent, but I’m really close,” Holcomb said. “It will probably be six to eight months before I can really put as much weight and force on my left wrist as I want to.

“I played in college golf with it (injury). It’s a tendon that’s unattached to the bone. Like I tell everybody, you’ve got to change your tires out every couple of years. Well, you do something for as long as I’ve done it, you’re going to tear something up. It’s part of it.”

It marked the second year Holcomb played at Highland Oaks for Q-School and it’s a course he really enjoys despite the challenges.

“It’s a beast,” Holcomb said. “I like it, though. It’s beautiful the way they have the pine trees cut and nothing under them. I really enjoy the course.”

Fact is, Holcomb likes Dothan in general.

“I’d move here in a heartbeat,” Holcomb said. “I like this place. It’s pretty relaxed and it’s kind of my vibe.”

First round scores can be found at www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour. Play continues Wednesday with the first tee times set for 7:45 a.m.