JON JOHNSON COLUMN: Casey Martin's 1999 golf moment in Dothan

Reading the clippings of Casey Martin having his right leg amputated last week jogged my memory of a late October day in 1999 when the former pro golfer and current Oregon head coach made national news in Dothan at the Highland Oaks golf course.
Did I still have the front page of the newspaper tucked away in my desk? What about the letter his mother sent me afterwards?
I found both and started reading back over.
The big headline across the top of the Dothan Eagle on Oct. 25, 1999, reads: Casey gets his card. The smaller headline under its reads: Golfer with diseased leg finishes high enough to receive a PGA Tour card.
It’s certainly a day I will never forget.
Martin suffered from a rare birth defect in his right leg which causes severe swelling and pain. He sued the PGA Tour the previous year and won the right to use a cart on Tour events.
He and others were in Dothan as part of the season-ending Nike Tour championship tournament, now called the Korn Ferry Tour – which ironically is holding the second stage of its Qualify-School Tournament this week at Highland Oaks.
By finishing in the Top 15 in money winnings for the Nike Tour, Martin and others were presented their PGA Tour cards for the upcoming season by then PGA commissioner Tim Finchem.
Standing on the 18th green that day, Martin took his card from Finchem, who shook Martin’s hand and gave him a pat on the back.
Martin showed little emotion, later saying, “I didn’t want to break down. I’ve had the tendency to do so, and I’m trying not to.”
It wasn’t the greatest of tournaments for Martin, but it was good enough.
He shot a final round 6-over-par 78 and finished the tournament at 11-over-par 299, which tied him with two others for 37th place. He came into the tournament No. 12 on the money list, and finished No. 14 – barely finishing in the Top 15 to earn the PGA Tour card.
He had to wait nearly two hours after completing his round to see if he would stay within the top 15, spending most of that time in the Highland Oaks dining area watching the round on TV with his parents, Melinda and King Martin.
“The fact that he got there the hard way is kind of indicative of his life,” King Martin would say. “He literally limped in.”
Melinda Martin was thankful the ordeal was over.
“I’m just plain weary,” the mother said. “He was a lot more calm than us. It’s exciting to know he made it.”
Covering the tournament that week, I spent plenty of time following Martin and getting to know his parents, especially Melinda. She would keep me up to date on things when I did have to follow other golfers and was also helpful in giving me some background on her son. I’ve learned over the years if you really want to know about a child, find the mother.
She gave me their home address and asked if I could send her some copies of the newspaper. I did so, and received a nice thank you letter in return.
There are certain letters I receive over the years that I hold onto and stash away. I did so with that one.
“I’m pleased to have the picture of Casey holding his card” she wrote of the image taken by our photographer Jay Hare.
To catch you up on Martin with a little background, the 49-year-old has been the head golf coach of the University of Oregon for the past 15 years in his hometown of Eugene. He was a standout golfer during his college days at Stanford and a teammate to Tiger Woods.
Martin reportedly broke his leg two years ago, eventually leading to the amputation when being in a cast and a series of injections failed to heal the tibia.
He told Golf Digest two weeks ago, “In many ways I exceeded what my doctors told me as a kid. I always felt this would be my destiny. So while it’s weird to be here now, about to become seriously disfigured, it’s not unexpected.”
No doubt that day at Highland Oaks will be among his most cherished memories. As a sports journalist, it ranks among mine as well.