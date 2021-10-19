JON JOHNSON COLUMN: Casey Martin's 1999 golf moment in Dothan

Standing on the 18th green that day, Martin took his card from Finchem, who shook Martin’s hand and gave him a pat on the back.

Martin showed little emotion, later saying, “I didn’t want to break down. I’ve had the tendency to do so, and I’m trying not to.”

It wasn’t the greatest of tournaments for Martin, but it was good enough.

He shot a final round 6-over-par 78 and finished the tournament at 11-over-par 299, which tied him with two others for 37th place. He came into the tournament No. 12 on the money list, and finished No. 14 – barely finishing in the Top 15 to earn the PGA Tour card.

He had to wait nearly two hours after completing his round to see if he would stay within the top 15, spending most of that time in the Highland Oaks dining area watching the round on TV with his parents, Melinda and King Martin.

“The fact that he got there the hard way is kind of indicative of his life,” King Martin would say. “He literally limped in.”

Melinda Martin was thankful the ordeal was over.

“I’m just plain weary,” the mother said. “He was a lot more calm than us. It’s exciting to know he made it.”