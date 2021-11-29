JON JOHNSON COLUMN: Ozark's Matthews saw golf history of the late Lee Elder

Ozark native Will Matthews was there when Lee Elder became the first Black to win on the PGA Tour and he was there when Elder became the first of color to receive an invitation to compete in the Masters.
He even had a scorecard signed by Elder after his historical first round at Augusta in 1975, where the Masters had previously been an all-white golf tournament.
“Can’t find it,” Matthews said. “I’ve looked and looked. That’s something I wish I could have framed.”
It would indeed be a treasured memento, especially after the passing of Elder on Sunday at the age of 87.
Elder’s notoriety really began on the golf course of the Pensacola Country Club.
“Back then, (Arnold) Palmer used to play there, (Jack) Nicklaus used to play there – all the big names used to go to Pensacola,” said Matthews, who regularly attended the tournament with his father, Buddy.
It was there Elder won the Monsanto Open in April of 1974, qualifying him for the Masters invitation the following year.
“I remember when he won it, that it was a big deal because they knew that the Masters had to take him in the next year,” Matthews said. “Lee Elder was in a playoff with a guy from England (Peter Oosterhuis). He beat him in a playoff.
“I can remember the guy from England saying he was glad he (Elder) won because he was already in the Masters any way.”
Charles Sifford was the first Black to win on the PGA Tour in the Greater Hartford Open Invitational in 1967 and again in the Los Angeles Open in 1969, but the Masters didn’t offer him an invitation as was normally customary for any golfer to win on the PGA Tour.
“The PGA Tour told the Masters, if you don’t start inviting blacks if they win one of our tournaments, we’re going to strip you of our sponsorship,” Matthews said. “They were forced to do it then. Once they were forced to do it, Lee Elder won the tournament in Pensacola.”
Matthews was a regular patron of the Masters as well. He attended 52 straight before missing the past two due to COVID restrictions.
“I remember when he (Elder) won, I made damned sure I was going to watch him play the next year at Augusta,” said Matthews, who was a freshman on the Vanderbilt University golf team in 1975 when Elder played the Masters for the first time.
During the first round at Augusta, Matthews followed Elder hole-by-hole.
“I went and got a scorecard out of the pro shop and I walked around and kept his score,” Matthews said. “He noticed I followed him all the way around.
“I told him, ‘Look, I play college golf and I watched you win at Pensacola and would you mind signing this scorecard,’ and he did.”
Elder didn’t make the cut after rounds of 74 and 78, but the color barrier was broken at Augusta National Golf Club. Tiger Woods became the first Black golfer to capture the green jacket at Augusta 22 years later.
“I tell you what, there were lots of lots of attention,” Matthews said of Elder’s first Masters appearance. “Cliff Roberts was running the tournament; Bobby Jones had died.
“He (Roberts) was a racist and he was against any black playing that golf course. They didn’t have a Black member. They didn’t make any bones about it.”
Times certainly have changed over the years since Elder’s debut at the historic golf club.
Last April, Elder was honored at the Masters by having him join Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player for the ceremonial opening tee shots. Though his declining health kept him from taking a swing, he held up his driver proudly on the first tee.
“For me and my family, I think it was one of the most emotional experiences that I have ever witnessed or been involved in,” Elder was quoted at the time.
For Matthews, the memory of watching Elder during those tournaments remains crystal clear.