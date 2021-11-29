JON JOHNSON COLUMN: Ozark's Matthews saw golf history of the late Lee Elder

“I can remember the guy from England saying he was glad he (Elder) won because he was already in the Masters any way.”

Charles Sifford was the first Black to win on the PGA Tour in the Greater Hartford Open Invitational in 1967 and again in the Los Angeles Open in 1969, but the Masters didn’t offer him an invitation as was normally customary for any golfer to win on the PGA Tour.

“The PGA Tour told the Masters, if you don’t start inviting blacks if they win one of our tournaments, we’re going to strip you of our sponsorship,” Matthews said. “They were forced to do it then. Once they were forced to do it, Lee Elder won the tournament in Pensacola.”

Matthews was a regular patron of the Masters as well. He attended 52 straight before missing the past two due to COVID restrictions.

“I remember when he (Elder) won, I made damned sure I was going to watch him play the next year at Augusta,” said Matthews, who was a freshman on the Vanderbilt University golf team in 1975 when Elder played the Masters for the first time.

During the first round at Augusta, Matthews followed Elder hole-by-hole.