When local golfers Matt Johnson of Rehobeth and Heath West of Dothan leave for Kiawah Island, S.C., on Wednesday morning, they will travel with high hopes for competing well in the USGA 8th U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship beginning Saturday.

There’s a good chance West’s golf attire will be a little more appropriate than when the two teed it up and finished runner-up in the qualifier at Willow Point Golf and Country Club in Alexander City back in October under cold conditions back in October.

“Matter of fact, when we showed up for the qualifier, I wasn’t shaved, I had been on a job site, I was wearing work pants,” West said. “I didn’t have much golf attire, and truthfully I was wearing hunting stuff the morning we teed off. It warmed up from 32 to 50 within a couple of hours and you start shedding all of these layers.”

There are nearly 5,000 players world-wide who tried to qualify at one of 52 sites between Aug. 25, 2022, and Dec. 12, 2022. There are 128 teams (256 golfers) who made the field to compete in the Four-Ball Championship.

West and Johnson, both now in their early 40s, were once golfers on the college level, West at LSU and Johnson at Troy. They’ve teamed together over the years – which included winning the State Four-Ball tournament in 2017 – but haven’t had a chance to compete as a team as much in recent years.

With families and jobs that don’t allow for as much golf time as was once the case, staying sharp on the course can be challenging.

“I’ve got to do a lot of work from the office, but I’m also on the road a little bit with projects, not to mention four kids at home,” West said. “Once a week (playing) for me is pushing it.”

But when they came together for the qualifier, things started clicking at the most important times after a somewhat shaky beginning.

West and Johnson were the first group to tee off in the one-day, 18-hole tournament that was delayed for over an hour due to heavy frost on the course located near Lake Martin.

“So we tee off and I run a 30-footer in on the first hole for birdie,” West said. “We end up bogeying our third hole, which is a par 5, which is inexcusable. We make a couple of birdies coming in through that nine holes to get to 2-under, I believe, at that turn. So that’s hanging in there … nothing to write home about.”

The team then went to their final nine – which was on the front side.

“We both par 1, 2 and Matt made a 5-footer for birdie on 3,” West continues. “He rolls in a 20-footer on 4. We go to 5, and Matt hits a hook left and we thought it was in the trash.

“It got to where he could punch the ball out. I’m in the middle of the fairway and I hit one to 5 feet. Well, Matt punches out to the front of the green and has like a 60-foot chip. He proceeds to make the chip.

“Then we got the next par 5 and I’m in there within 3 or 4 feet and he makes a 20-footer. We’re at 6-under as we get to final hole. We knew we needed to get to 7-under and No. 9 is probably a 460-yard par 4 uphill.”

It was on that final hole of the day that magic struck.

“It’s got a false back to it, so when you hit a ball, the ball rolls up and you see it come back, right?” West explained. “The pin is at the base of that false back. He had probably hit one in there within 20 feet. We knew that from the fairway. Then I had a second shot left 200 yards and hit it and mine never showed up on the back, so I knew that it had to be good.”

He was right. The ball rested within a foot of the hole for an easy tap in for birdie.

“All the birdies got us in, but particular making birdie on that last hole got us where we are,” West said.

Still, it would be a long wait before the two would know their fate in the tournament as only two teams would advance.

“We waited around for two, two-and-a-half hours, and we kept seeing 6-unders and 5-unders and just waiting to get bumped,” Johnson said. “Then, two or three groups left, I was like, ‘We might want to go stretch (for playoff).’

“There was a group from Tuscaloosa that we are friends with and they were the last group out, and I said, ‘You know it’s going to be them that beats us.’ And they came up and had their head down and had only shot 4-under, and it was like, ‘Oh man. We just did this.’”

The winning team shot 10-under with West and Johnson earning the runner-up spot at 7-under-par 65.

“These things are so hard, because only being a one-day qualifier, it’s brutal,” Johnson said. “You’ve got to play good and you’ve got to get a little lucky.”

Johnson and West are both steady golfers, though Johnson can be a little more streaky.

“I can go nuts in a good way and in a bad way,” Johnson said. “I start making birdies and go crazy, where he’s just really, really steady … all day good. I can mess up a little; then get hot.”

West enjoys the team aspect of a four-ball tournament.

“Just to make sure you know, he’s going to play his own ball and I’m playing my own ball all day,” West said. “If he makes birdie and I make par, our team is at birdie, right? So when he’s got one in there 20 feet, I go ahead and fire at it or vice-versa. And make sure we don’t make bogey, or worse. But you’ve got to make some birdies.

“It takes a lot of pressure off having a partner, too, because you may hit one in the water and you’re pulling real hard for your partner at that point. You know, when both partners are pretty good players and you keep the ball in play and give yourselves opportunities; it makes the day a lot more enjoyable.”

Practice rounds will be held Thursday and Friday before stroke play is held Saturday and Sunday. After that, it will be cut down to 32 teams for match play, which will go Monday through Wednesday, when the championship team will be crowned.

“Our goal for us is to make match play,” Johnson said. “If we make match play, I think it’s a successful week. I think once we get in match play, we can be competitive with most anybody.

“In a four-ball, if we go to Kiawah and we both just birdie the par 5s, we’re going to be slamming the trunk Sunday afternoon and coming back. We can’t just birdie par 5s. We can’t birdie the same holes (as others).

“I mean, it’s fine if you do, but you better birdie the (par) 3s and 4s … that’s the key.”