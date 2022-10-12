Luke Schniederjans, three others fire rounds of 8-under 64 at Highland Oaks

A day after shooting an 6-over par 78 in the first round of the Korn Ferry Q-School tournament at Highland Oaks, Luke Schniederjans of Alpharetta, Ga., flipped the script for an 8-under 64 Wednesday.

He wasn’t alone.

Andrew Dorn of West Chester, Ohio, Myles Creighton of Digby, Canada, and Luke Gannon of Mahomet, Ill., also shot rounds of 8-under.

Blake McShea of Wendell, S.C., sits atop the leaderboard after shooting a 7-under on Wednesday to pair with his 5-under opening round for a two-day 12-under.

Schniederjans didn’t have an easy explanation for his turnaround.

“I don’t know,” he said. “If I knew, I would just do it every time. I wasn’t necessarily playing that bad when I shot 78 … I kind of just started with a 3-putt bogey and got a little too aggressive and made a couple more, but I wasn’t really too concerned with where my game was.

“I didn’t even practice yesterday. I just went back and had a good day today, so that was nice.”

Eighty professional golfers are in Dothan this week for the four-day tournament, each with the goal of being among the top 19 players and ties that will advance to the final stage of qualifying school in hopes of earning a spot next season on the Korn Ferry Tour, a developmental circuit a step below the PGA Tour.

Schniederjans, a 24-year old who played on PGA Tour Canada this past season, said some changes on the course made life easier in day 2 of the tournament.

“Today it played easier for sure because they moved up hole 1, hole 2, hole 17 … they moved up some tee boxes,” Schniederjans said. “And then the wind was kind of died down. But 8-under is still good out here. Those are good rounds for sure.”

Schniederjans had five birdies on his front nine – holes 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9.

“I hit it to like 10 inches to start the day,” Schniederjans said. “I just kind of birdied the par 5s and had a couple of more 5 to 10 feet birdie putts on the front.”

He continued to roll on the back nine with an eagle on No. 11 and birdie on 12 to go 8-under before his only bogey of the day on 13. He birded 16 for his 8-under tally.

“I feel very confident,” Schniederjans said. “I prepared coming in, so I feel prepared to play a couple of more rounds.

“I’m still frustrated about the first round, but today was a good bounce back. I did what I needed to do today to get back in this thing, so I’m very pleased after today.”

Schniederjans’ older brother, Ollie, has spent time on both the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour. The two were standouts on the college level at Georgia Tech and live together in Alpharetta.

“We’re super close so we talk about everything,” Schniederjans said. “He’s been through pretty much everything I’m going through and vice versa … I can help him out with anything too.”

This week, their father is in Dothan serving as Luke’s caddie, though it’s more about being along for company.

“It’s pretty stressful on the course, honestly,” Schniederjans said of staying focused. “We don’t do much talking on the course, but it’s nice to have someone to travel with and hang out with off the course.”

Both Luke and Ollie spent time in Dothan as junior golfers competing in the Press Thornton Future Masters at the Dothan Country Club.

Ollie won the overall title 2008. Luke never won an age division title, but certainly has fond memories of his visits.

“I remember all of the college coaches were there,” he said. “It’s the first time I saw my coach from Georgia Tech … he was down there recruiting. So it’s good memories there.”

Play continues Thursday with the first tee times set for 7:45 a.m. Tournament scores can be found at www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour