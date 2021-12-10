MacLaren hopes to add successful chapter in Dothan during LPGA Q-Series

“I think the way these two weeks go, it forces the intensity to be there all the time, because you know the one shot can be the difference between your whole career, which is quite scary if you think about it a whole bunch,” MacLaren said during an interview Thursday.

At a young age, MacLaren had an instinct for writing, but didn’t really pursue it until studying English at Florida International University.

“I had to write a lot of essays and stuff in college, and I think that helped me figure out how to transfer my thoughts into something that made some kind of sense written down,” MacLaren said.

“That kind of led me to start trying a little bit; just trying to connect a few things that I think we don’t always talk about openly.

“Then it’s kind of gone from there as a way for me to make sense of my thoughts and hopefully help other people if they are thinking similar things.”

MacLaren said the writings do help her relax away from the course.

“It helps me when I have a lot going on … kind of when golf consumes me,” MacLaren said. “I think it kind of helps me release that a little bit is maybe the best way I can describe it.