MacLaren hopes to add successful chapter in Dothan during LPGA Q-Series

Meghan MacLaren is in the same boat as all of the players this week trying to earn their LPGA Tour card for the 2022 season by finishing in the top 45 of the Q-Series tournament being played at Highland Oaks.
She understands each of the 74 players who have made the trek to Dothan have the physical talents to make it to the next level. It’s often the mental side of golf that separates the ones who eventually make it to the LPGA Tour from those who remain on the developmental circuits.
For the 27-year-old from Wellingborough, England, sharing her thoughts on a blog titled “Golf…In Your Head” on megmaclaren.com helps MacLaren deal with the daily grind of playing professional golf.
In her latest writing posted on Dec. 6 titled “Halfway to something,” MacLearn’s introductory paragraph reads: "All those stories - however long or short in the making - only mean exactly and only what you decide to tell yourself over a two week period. Professional golf is about playing well at the right time. However much or little goes into that is the unique part."
A qualifying tournament is much different than others, and in this case it’s an eight-round tournament with the scores being cumulative over a two-week period – the first four rounds being played last week in Mobile before the final four moved to Dothan. The tournament is scheduled to conclude on Sunday.
“I think the way these two weeks go, it forces the intensity to be there all the time, because you know the one shot can be the difference between your whole career, which is quite scary if you think about it a whole bunch,” MacLaren said during an interview Thursday.
At a young age, MacLaren had an instinct for writing, but didn’t really pursue it until studying English at Florida International University.
“I had to write a lot of essays and stuff in college, and I think that helped me figure out how to transfer my thoughts into something that made some kind of sense written down,” MacLaren said.
“That kind of led me to start trying a little bit; just trying to connect a few things that I think we don’t always talk about openly.
“Then it’s kind of gone from there as a way for me to make sense of my thoughts and hopefully help other people if they are thinking similar things.”
MacLaren said the writings do help her relax away from the course.
“It helps me when I have a lot going on … kind of when golf consumes me,” MacLaren said. “I think it kind of helps me release that a little bit is maybe the best way I can describe it.
“I used to write late at night. Whenever I was in college, I was a terrible sleeper. Even sort of my early pro days, I would wake up or not be able to sleep. You know when it’s kind of brewing in your head and you’ve just got to get it out sometimes? I’ve gotten a little better at managing my time, but I think that’s when the best ideas come.”
MacLaren, who turned professional in 2016, knows there is little difference between those who have made it on the LPGA Tour and those still striving to get there.
“Everybody peaks at different times in their careers, has different trajectories and golf is an amazing sport for that,” she said. “Some people will win majors and 21, 22 and then they might fade away a little bit. Other people might not win until they’re 35.
“Golf kind of offers you that of figuring things out one step at a time and I’m addicted to everything golf is. I don’t feel like I’ve anywhere near reached my potential yet.”
But MacLaren is confident she’s in a good place with her game.
“I think the last year has been quite big for me in terms of just learning more about myself and what I feel like I need to get to that next level and maybe have a little bit more trust that I can achieve those things,” MacLaren said. “I feel ready to go and compete with the best in the world, but you’ve got to get there.”
Jon Johnson is sports editor of the Dothan Eagle and can be reached at jjohnson@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7965. Support his work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com. Follow Jon Johnson on Twitter @eaglesportsed