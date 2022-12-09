Veteran Ridderstrom seeks return to LPGA Tour

Louise Ridderstrom points out being a professional golfer involves a lot more than swinging the club and dropping putts.

“It’s definitely a very tough lifestyle,” Ridderstrom said. “Traveling a lot and living out of a suitcase … it’s a lot of money.

“I mean, you’re running your own business, so you’re not only supposed to play good golf, you’re supposed to have your financials in orders, you’re marketing yourself, you are doing a lot more than just hitting a golf ball and I don’t think people realize that. It takes a lot of work and a lot of energy.”

Ridderstrom and 74 other players are competing at Highland Oaks in Dothan this week in the LPGA Q-School tournament. The top 45 players and ties in the field when the event ends Sunday will earn LPGA status for the upcoming season.

Ridderstrom, who is 28, has played on the LPGA Tour in addition to developmental circuits. It’s her goal to earn full status back on the LPGA Tour, the top professional golf circuit for women. She believes being somewhat of a veteran is beneficial from the mental standpoint of the game.

“I mean it definitely helps knowing that I have been there and I know what it’s like and I know I can get there again,” the native of Stocksund, Sweden, said. “I think that is huge. There are so many really good golfers here and really talented, but maybe they haven’t made it to the tour yet.

“They are probably doubting themselves sometimes … ‘Can I really do it?’ For me looking at them, I know for sure you can do it … you belong out there … but since they haven’t done it just yet, they can’t tell themselves that, ‘Oh I am good enough, or I can do it again’ like I can.”

Qualifying school is a two-week grind. This marks the second straight year the event has been played on two Robert Trent Jones Trail golf courses in Alabama – the first four rounds being held at Magnolia Grove in Mobile and the final four in Dothan. The scores are cumulative.

When Ridderstrom arrived in Dothan, she was just above the cutline going into the final four rounds which began Thursday.

“I think this is my fifth time doing Q-School, so just from experience I know that usually par is your friend and you just kind of have to stay patient out there,” Ridderstrom said. “So I don’t really blow up or get too mad if I’m making bogeys or anything else. I just know that consistency is going to be a key out there, and obviously birdies are going to fall eventually.”

She realizes that one great day can vault a golfer towards the top of the leaderboard, or a bad day can drop you way down.

Ridderstrom played in the same threesome on Thursday with Aline Krauter, who shot a sizzling 10-under par 62 and moved into second place on the leader board.

It let her see firsthand how quickly someone can improve their rank.

“She played phenomenal,” Ridderstrom said of Krauter’s round. “Like, she didn’t miss a single shot out there and it was great to see. For me, I feel like that only helps me seeing how it can be done and how easy it looks for it to be done.

“I mean, good for her for playing that good. The only thing I can do is control my own thing, but it definitely, in my opinion, helps to see someone playing good because it definitely does motivate you a little bit.”

Ridderstrom shot a 2-under on Thursday, getting three birdies on her final nine after having two bogeys on the first nine.

“I guess I kind of fired myself up a little bit telling myself, ‘Yes you are inside the cut line of getting my LPGA status back, but I don’t have it,’” Ridderstrom said. “You can’t protect something you don’t have, right? So just kind of keep going and hit one shot at a time and try to hit that one shot you have in front of you the best that you can.”

Ridderstrom shot another 2-under 70 on Friday to stay consistent, but still has some work to do to finish where she would like over the final two rounds.

In playing Highland Oaks for the first time this week, she knows it will be a fair test for those trying to earn their LPGA cards.

“It will definitely separate the field a little bit because you have to hit some solid golf shots out there to really score well,” Ridderstrom said. “Also, if you’re not on the right side of the hole sometimes you can have some tricky shots, putts and chip shots. I think it’s a great course for qualifying school.”

Her parents were both athletes – her mother a gymnast and her father played hockey. He was a member of the Swedish national hockey team.

“My dad has definitely helped me with my mental game a little bit because he was a very good athlete himself,” Ridderstrom said. “The way his mentality was when he was playing hockey is something I’m trying to do when I’m out on the golf course.”

It was because of her father that Ridderstrom began playing golf at the age of 6. She became a standout college player at UCLA before turning pro in 2016.

“It was me and my dad’s way of hanging out when I was growing up,” she said. “I think my dad knew as long as she’s having fun, it’s going to be OK. So he just made sure I had fun. When kids are having fun, they tend to get pretty good at what they’re doing, right?

“It wasn’t too technical in the beginning. It was just me and him having little matches against one another and it was fun.”

So is Ridderstrom still having fun with the game?

“Yeah,” she said laughing. “Some days more than others, for sure.”

