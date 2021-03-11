Grant Enfinger returning to Rattler 250, aims for third title at South Alabama Speedway

The date was March, 6, 2011 and the scene was the South Alabama Speedway as Grant Enfinger, current NASCAR star Chase Elliott and veteran short track driver Bubba Pollard came around Turn 3 three-wide in what had been an action-packed Super Late Model race.
On lap 237, Pollard, who was running in third place, tried to make a move to pass Enfinger and Elliott. Coming around turn 3 on the 4/10-mile asphalt track, Pollard went wide with Enfinger in the middle and Elliott on the inside as they raced at the bottom of the track when a wreck ensued.
It was ruled by Champion Racing Association officials that Elliott forced Enfinger into Pollard, which caused those two cars to wreck and bring out a caution. Elliott was sent to the back of the pack and Enfinger remained in the lead in a race he eventually won.
“I wish I could remember all of that, but I don’t,” Enfinger said earlier this week during a phone interview. “I’ve hit the wall a few times since then, man,” he added with a chuckle.
That was the last time Enfinger, a native of Fairhope, has raced at the speedway located on Hwy 52 between Kinston and Opp. Over the past 10 years Enfinger has been a regular on the ARCA Racing Series and more recently on the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. He finished seventh in the Truck Series race last weekend in Las Vegas.
Enfinger returns to the South Alabama Speedway on Sunday to compete in the 45th Annual Rattler 250, which is the main event of a three-day weekend of racing to open the season for the track. The race Sunday is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
In addition to winning in 2011, Enfinger also won the Rattler 250 in 2008 and has a chance to become only the third driver to win the race three times. Ronnie Sanders won it in 1982, 1999 and 2001, while Ty Majeski, who is the defending champion and also entered this year, won it back-to-back in 2016 and 2017 as well.
“I remember it was a heck of a race and it went back and forth,” Enfinger said of the 2011 finish. “I think Chase had the better car there at that time. We all kind of got together and I think I spun Pollard or something like that and we ended up being able to fight them all off on a green-white checkered or something. Or there weren’t many laps left.”
After the restart, Enfinger, ended up battling Donnie Wilson of Oklahoma City down the stretch and never gave up the lead.
“All of these Super Late Model races, especially the long ones, it seems like it’s tough to just make it to the end and have something to battle with,” Enfinger said. “There are so many of these guys that are so good in the Super Late Model ranks.
“You’re kind of coming on their territory and they make it tough on you. There’s going to be a lot of competition. It’s definitely cool to come back and having a shot at winning it again would be awesome.
“I think we have the equipment to get it done. I feel like we have an opportunity and obviously we have enough practice when we get there to get it dialed in.
“We can’t use that as an excuse. I think we have a good opportunity to go down there and have some fun and hopefully have a shot at it at the end.”
Since Enfinger has been primarily a truck race driver in recent years, getting back in the seat of a Super Late Model car is exciting to him, but also presents some different challenges.
“Super Late Models is something I love and would love to do more of it, it just hasn’t worked out very much the last few years,” Enfinger said. “You know, from a Super Late Model to a truck it’s completely different. Some of the concepts or disciplines are similar, but how they drive is completely different.
“You can drive the trucks really, really hard all of the time. The tires put up with a lot of abuse and obviously the speeds are a lot faster.
“The Super Late Models you kind of got to baby the tires. They won’t hold a lot of abuse. You can go like heck on a short run, but you’ll just destroy the tires and be a couple of laps down by the time you have a 50 or 60 lap run if you’re not careful.”
Enfinger said racing at tracks like South Alabama Speedway, where he was a regular in his early race career, helped make him the driver he is today.
“I definitely learned a lot there and chased some good racers around that track quite a bit,” he said. “You know, you end the year with the Snowball Derby (in Pensacola, Fla.) and you begin the year kind of with the Rattler. So that’s the first big race of the year and we also put a big effort towards that.
“It seems like it’s one of those places where somebody normally hits it (races well) and you’ve got a tough time with them. Hopefully we can be that guy this time around.
“It’s definitely a place I got quite a few laps around. I enjoy being there and looking forward to getting back.”
Enfinger, who is now headquartered in North Carolina, enjoys racing in the state of Alabama whenever the opportunity arises.
“Mine and my wife’s family are all in Fairhope, so we get back there quite often and definitely like to have any kind of race near the homeland,” Enfinger said. “It definitely makes it a little more special when you can have your friends and family there, for sure.
“I don’t look forward to seeing any rattlesnakes, but definitely looking forward to getting back to Opp.”
