Grant Enfinger returning to Rattler 250, aims for third title at South Alabama Speedway

Enfinger returns to the South Alabama Speedway on Sunday to compete in the 45th Annual Rattler 250, which is the main event of a three-day weekend of racing to open the season for the track. The race Sunday is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

In addition to winning in 2011, Enfinger also won the Rattler 250 in 2008 and has a chance to become only the third driver to win the race three times. Ronnie Sanders won it in 1982, 1999 and 2001, while Ty Majeski, who is the defending champion and also entered this year, won it back-to-back in 2016 and 2017 as well.

“I remember it was a heck of a race and it went back and forth,” Enfinger said of the 2011 finish. “I think Chase had the better car there at that time. We all kind of got together and I think I spun Pollard or something like that and we ended up being able to fight them all off on a green-white checkered or something. Or there weren’t many laps left.”

After the restart, Enfinger, ended up battling Donnie Wilson of Oklahoma City down the stretch and never gave up the lead.

“All of these Super Late Model races, especially the long ones, it seems like it’s tough to just make it to the end and have something to battle with,” Enfinger said. “There are so many of these guys that are so good in the Super Late Model ranks.