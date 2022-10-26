2 Dothan school board members call for more investigation, suspension of Kennedy

Two Dothan City Schools board members are calling for a more complete investigation and continued suspension of Dothan High head football coach Jed Kennedy.

Brenda Guilford, who serves District 1 and is also vice chair of the school board, and Dr. Franklin Jones, who represents District 2, held an independent press conference Wednesday at North Highland Baptist Church to voice their concerns involving the actions of the head coach, who was suspended for one week on Monday after an incident involving volunteer staff member Early Walker last Friday night.

In what has become a national news story, Kennedy grabbed and threw Walker to the ground on the sidelines after a penalty flag was thrown for Walker being too close to the field on what was the winning touchdown run for Dothan during a 14-7 victory over Opelika. The penalty did not negate the touchdown, but instead was applied to the ensuing kickoff.

On Monday, Dothan School Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe held a press conference along with Dothan High Principal Dr. Keith Bland and Athletic Director Jessica Noble to announce a one-week suspension of Kennedy, a first year head coach at Dothan who was hired in December.

Walker’s family has publicly supported the decision made concerning the coach, but there continues to be many in the community calling for his firing.

Guilford said she was not contacted before the decision was made by Coe, but instead learned of it through reports of the press conference.

“To be clear, the board had no part in the decision,” Guilford said. “In fact, I was never advised that a decision would be made Monday without board involvement.

“As board members, we are charged with setting policy, student achievement and governance. Because violations of Dothan City Schools Board policy are implicated by the actions of the coach, I am calling for a further and complete investigation of this incident and the conduct of this coach as it pertains to his treatment of student athletes, staff and other invited guests of the football team.

“I am further calling for the continued suspension pending the conclusion of the investigation and following a full board vote on the matter. My passion for education and setting an example for children far outweighs the winning of a football game.”

Jones is concerned by things he is hearing from the public since the incident occurred.

“I have been informed by others who stated that this is not the first time the coach has put his hands on other assistants or displayed abusive use of profanity,” Jones said. “If this is true, why did the athletic director not know or act on these allegations? It is a shame that employees fear retaliation for speaking out.

“I have heard from a few citizens that are concerned about the lack of severity in the consequences for the offender. I was told that the offended assistant was asked to sign his statement and he wanted all of this to be over. Why? The world has seen what happened to him.

“The issue I have is about right and wrong and not about playing a race card, as has been stated by a media personality. I believe this action sets a dangerous precedence for this school board. I truly hope the right thing has been done.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.