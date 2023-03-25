Dothan Eagle Super 12 girls basketball players were announced Saturday. Below is the list of players.
KK Hobdy, Charles Henderson
5-6 senior guard
Player of the Year
In 28 games, Hobdy averaged 19.5 points (547), 7.2 rebounds (201) and 4.0 assists (113) a game.
Ameyah Gray, Carroll
5-10 senior guard/forward
In 28 games, Gray averaged 20.8 points (568), 9.1 rebounds (256), 1.7 assists (47), 1.4 steals (40) and 0.9 blocks (26) a game.
Ganielle Palmer, Eufaula
5-8 sophomore guard
In 27 games, Palmer averaged 14.0 points (377), 4.3 rebounds (117), 3.3 assists (89), and 2.3 steals (62) a game.
Alexus Neal, Headland
6-foot senior center
In 26 games, Neal averaged 16.2 points (421), 15.7 rebounds (409), 4.3 assists (112), 3.1 blocks (81) and 1.3 steals (33) a game.
Makaley Boswell, Geneva
5-6 senior guard
In 24 games, Boswell averaged 11.3 points (270), 3.8 rebounds (90), 2.9 assists (49) and 3.3 steals (79) a game.
Amiyah Lewis, Ashford
5-10 sophomore center
In 28 games, Lewis averaged 13.5 points (378), 13.0 rebounds (365), 2.5 assists (69), 2.9 steals (80) and 0.9 blocks (25) a game.
Ja’Mya Glover, Abbeville
6-foot junior guard/forward/center
In 26 games, Glover averaged 19.1 points (497), 13.5 rebounds (351), 1.9 assists (50), 5.5 blocks (143) and 3.2 steals (83) a game.
Saniya Keys, Cottonwood
6-1 junior center
In 26 games, Keys averaged 21.4 points (558), 10.2 rebounds (264), 2.1 assists (54) and 2.3 blocks (60) a game.
Jordyn Alston, Geneva County
5-7 senior guard
In 34 games, Alston averaged 17.1 points (581), 8.1 rebounds (276) and 1.0 assists (34) a game.
Emma Claire Long G.W. Long
5-11 senior forward
In 29 games, Emma Claire Long averaged 12.6 points (364), 10.3 rebounds (298) and 0.9 assists (25) a game.
Brantley Edberg, Samson
5-foot-7 junior guard
In 25 games, Edberg averaged 14.0 points (350), 7.4 rebounds (188), 1.9 assists (48) and 1.2 steals (31). Made Wiregrass-best 97 3-pointers on the season.
A’Lyric Whitfield, Elba
5-6 sophomore guard
In 31 games, Whitfield averaged Wiregrass-best 23.4 points (726) plus 5.0 rebounds (154), 2.4 assists (74), 5.8 steals and 1.3 blocks (39) a game.
Honorable mention: Sarah Amos, Enterprise; Taliyah Carter, Carroll; Iyauna Gordy, Eufaula,; Simone Minnifield, Geneva; Kaden Ward, Geneva;Jakena Curl, Ashford;Lauren Baker, Houston Academy; Camille Reeves, Houston Academy; Dana Cool, Northside Methodist; Addie Forrester, Northside Methodist; Anna Beth Townsend, Providence Christian; Vanessa Stoudemire, Opp; Taniyah Green, Pike County; Amity White, Pike County; Gabby Brown, Abbeville; Bre Hardamon, Abbeville; Charlianna Boutwell, Geneva County; Maleah Long, G.W. Long; Tamia Peterson, Barbour County; Kaley Norris, Kinston; Caroline Armstrong, Abbeville Christian; Anna Grace Blalock, Abbeville Christian; Eliza Eriksen, Lakeside School and Chloe Helms, Lakeside School
All photos by Jay Hare