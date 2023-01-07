2022 Super 12 football team unveiled

While on the field ability is important to success for any player or coach, other areas also play a role.

At least that’s the view of Elba standout Alvin Henderson and Charles Henderson coach Quinn Hambrite, who have been named the 2022 Dothan Eagle Player of the Year and Coach of the Year, respectively.

Henderson, a highly regarded sophomore running back, rushed for 2,636 yards and 46 touchdowns, averaging 219.7 yards and 3.9 TDs rushing per game. He also caught two passes for 24 yards with two scores, giving him 48 total touchdowns over 12 games. He helped the Tigers finish with an 11-1 record.

Hambrite guided the state’s biggest turnaround in the Alabama High School Athletic Association, turning Charles Henderson from 2-8 to 12-2, capped by a Class 5A state runner-up finish.

Henderson listens and delivers

When asked why he is a successful player, Elba’s Henderson didn’t rattle off speed, power or any physical trait.

“I feel I am successful because I listen to everything my coaches tell me and (from) everybody that played before me,” Henderson said. “Everything they tell me, I try to listen to it, so I can be one of the greatest (at Elba) one day.”

Of course, he is pretty gifted too, says Tiger head coach Marc Sieving.

“The thing that stands out the most is his vision,” Sieving said. “He can see the hole even where it is not supposed to be. Then when he makes up his mind to burst through that hole, he is very explosive. He is not afraid to run over people and he obviously has that break-away speed where he can make somebody miss in the open field and take it the distance.”

Recently timed in the 40 at 4.49 seconds, the 5-foot-10, 190-pound Henderson did a lot of blowing past as well as running through defenders this season.

“I feel like I am a speed type guy, but I feel I can do anything on the field that my coaches ask me to do,” Henderson said.

He said he models his game similar to former Alabama star and current Pittsburgh Steeler running back Najee Harris.

“I like the way he plays,” Henderson said. “He pretty much can do everything.”

Henderson noted he even “hurdled a few players” running the ball this season, something Harris is noted for doing.

Colleges have already been busy wearing down Henderson’s cell phone despite his sophomore status. He has already received 60 offers, including from most every top program in the country.

“I don’t have any set schools or order,” Henderson said. “I am still keeping all my options open right now.”

He has visited Alabama a few times as well as Tennessee and plans to visit Auburn, Clemson, Oregon and USC soon. He said he wants to make a decision sometime in the spring of his junior year in 2024.

While he racked up a lot of yards and touchdowns this past season, Henderson said he wasn’t focused on individual goals, but rather team ones.

“My main goals of course were for us to win every week and to win the (state) championship,” Henderson said. “We weren’t able to get to the championship, but we worked very hard to get where we were. We got put out in the second round, but I am proud of the way our season went and how we finished.”

Henderson, in fact, said he never focused on his yardage total.

“I just took it week by week and made sure I was being a great athlete and a great teammate to all my teammates,” Henderson said. “I wanted to make sure I was loaded and locked in (for my teammates).”

He said he was honored at being selected Dothan Eagle Player of the Year.

“It means a lot,” Henderson said. “I worked pretty hard for it, so I am honored to receive that award.”

Weight room sparks Hambrite, CHHS

Charles Henderson’s 10-win turnaround, according to second-year head coach Quinn Hambrite, was fueled by work in the weight room.

“The No. 1 thing was the weight room,” Hambrite said. “The kids had to get stronger. We were very weak (in 2021). When I tell you we were weak, we didn’t have an offensive lineman that could press bench over 225 when I got there. I didn’t have a lineman bench over that and I didn’t have a lineman or anybody squat over 500 pounds.

“So attacking the weight room and getting them being more confident in that part of it helped us tremendously.”

Hambrite said all the members of the offensive and defensive line reached the 225-bench press category before or during the season. In addition, six players joined the 500-pound squat club, led by running back Zach Coleman’s 535 total.

The Trojan coach also felt a minor tweak in the coaching staff also had an impact.

“We revamped the coaching staff a little bit,” Hambrite said. “I brought in a defensive coordinator to kind of free me up so I can manage the game a little better.”

Success in the summer leading up to the season boosted the confidence of the Class 5A Trojans, said Hambrite.

“Winning Alabama State’s 7-on-7, finishing in the top four in Troy’s 7-on-7, having OTAs against Prattville, Carver, Park Crossing – competing against teams that are Class 6A-7A level and actually competing well against them build that confidence going into that first game of the season against Mary Montgomery,” Hambrite said.

With confidence soaring and a good nucleus back, Hambrite felt optimistic about the season.

“I figured even with coming off a 2-8 season, we could make it to at least the third round (of state playoffs),” Hambrite said. “I knew my team that was coming back and I knew we were going to be a pretty good football team. It was just all about attacking the weight room and believing in the system and process and never giving up in that entire season.”

That opening game quickly showed Hambrite that the Trojans had something special going on. Trailing by three with 7:48 left, CHHS marched 78 yards in 16 plays, including 15 running plays, before Jywon Boyd scored on a go-ahead 3-yard run with 45 seconds left.

“That resilience in that game showed me we could be a really good football team,” Hambrite said.

After two more wins, the Trojans fell to Beauregard 26-24, but regrouped and won nine straight to win the region title and reach the Class 5A state championship game where they lost to Ramsay.

The state championship appearance was the first for Charles Henderson since 2013 and the 12 wins were the most since the 2013 team won 14.

The coach of the year honor capped the season for Hambrite, who quickly gave the credit to players and coaches.

“It is a blessing and an honor to be named coach of the year,” Hambrite said. “I don’t get it without my players and my coaches and them believing in me, believing in the process and believing in the system and most importantly executing the game plan that we come up with it. So kudos to my coaches and kudos to my players for giving me the opportunity to be coach of the year.”

Super 12 Football Team

Alvin Henderson, Elba, sophomore running back

Player of the year

In 12 games, 2,636 yards rushing (219.7.yards a game), 46 TDs, 13.5 yards per carry; 2 receptions, 24 yards, 2 TDs; overall, 2,660 yards (221.7 a game), 48 TDs.

Raymon Blackmon, Dothan, senior running back

In 12 games, 1,506 yards rushing (125.5 a game), 26 TDs, 8.8 yards per carry; 14 receptions, 265 yards (22.1 yards per catch), 2 TDs; combined 1,771 yards (147.5 average per game), 28 TDs

Mykel Johnson, Enterprise, senior wide receiver, running back/return specalist/punter

In 12 games, 484 yards rushing, 7 TDs, 33 receptions, 632 yards, 8 TDs; 21 kickoff returns, 697 yards, 4 TDs; 9 punt returns, 103 yards; overall 1,916 yards (159.7 yards per game), 19 TDs; punted 18 times, 649 yards, 36.1 average.

Karmelo Overton, Carroll, senior linebacker

In 11 games, 121 tackles, 11 per game, 13 tackles for loss, 5 QB sacks, 1 interception, 10 QB hurries, 4 pass break-ups, 2 fumble recoveries. Memphis signee; Alabama-Mississippi game

Jywon Boyd, Charles Henderson, junior wide receiver/defensive back/return specialist

In 14 games, 60 receptions, 1,218 yards, 10 TDs, 20.3 yards per catch, 87 yards in receptions per game; 342 rushing yards, 2 TDs; 1,736 total offensive yards (124 a game); 3 kick/punt returns for TDs; 64 tackles (41 solos), 1 tackle for loss, 5 interceptions, 1 fumble return for a TD.

Damien Hart, Charles Henderson, senior linebacker

In 14 games, 155 tackles (109 solos), 11 tackles a game, 6 tackles for loss, 2 QB sacks and 1 interception; game-saving goal line tackle in semifinal 19-16 win over UMS-Wright.

Yhonzae Pierre, Eufaula, senior defensive lineman/tight end

In 10 games 64 tackles (51 solos); 23 tackles for losses, 10 QB sacks, 4 forced fumbles; 1 fumble recovery for a TD; 4 receptions, 50 yards, 2 TDs. Alabama signee; Alabama-Mississippi Game.

Patrick Screws, Eufaula, senior offensive lineman

In 10 games, Screws graded out 97 percent with 100 pancake blocks; Georgia Tech signee

Jaxon Williams, Headland, junior quarterback

In 11 games, 1,748 passing yards (158.9 a game), 16 TDs, only 3 Ints, 94-of-150 (62.6 percent); 1,189 rushing yards (108.1 a game), 13 TDs; 2,937 total yards (267.0 yards a game); 29 TDs.

Kadyn Mitchell, Houston Academy, sophomore quarterback

In 11 games, 1,733 passing yards (157.8 a game) off 86-of-124 (69.3 percent); 34 TDs to 1 interception ratio; 111 rushing yards, 4 TDs

Ian Foster, Pike County, senior wide receiver/defensive back/return specialist

In 11 games, 38 receptions, 895 yards (23.6 per catch), 19 TDs; 199 rushing yards, 2 TDs; 57 tackles, 3 for loss, 6 interceptions (357 return yards, 59.5 average), 3 TDs; 6 punt returns, 137 yards (22.8 average per return), 1 TD, four kick returns, 230 yards (57.5 average), 2 TDs; Overall: 27 TDs,1,094 offensive yards, 724 return yards

Ian Senn, Ariton, junior quarterback/wide receiver/safety/punter

In 10 games, 882 passing yards (88.2 a game), 16 TDs; 289 rushing yards, 3 TDs; 19 receptions, 343 yards (18.1 yards per catch), 6 TDs. Overall: 1,514 yards (151.4 yards per game), 25 TDs. 5 interceptions, 21 pass break-ups, 45 tackles (4.5 a game). Punted 19 times for 36.5 average

Honorable mentions: Korion Salter, Dothan; Aiden White, Enterprise; Keyshawn Cole, Carroll; Zion Grady, Charles Henderson; Parker Adams, Charles Henderson; Nik Peerson, Charles Henderson; Copeland Cotton, Eufaula; Caleb Dozier, Headland; Parker Peacock, Rehobeth; Rashawn Miller, Slocomb; Omarion Pinckney, Daleville; Omari Barrow, Pike County; Harrison Hicks, Northside Methodist; Harrison Mims, Providence Christian; Jeb Daughtry, Houston Academy; Lucius Renshaw, Houston Academy; Will Wells, Houston Academy; Terry Davis, Opp; Grey Jennings, Opp; Wauntavious Conley, Abbeville; Jordan Smith, Ariton; Andyn Garris, Ariton; Landon Tyler, Ariton; Bryson Hughes, G.W. Long; Hayes Horne, G.W. Long; Brayden Whitehead, G.W. Long; Jaylen Murry, Wicksburg;