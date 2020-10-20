3 more area football teams forfeiting due to COVID-19

In Class 7A, Enterprise can finish third if it beats Auburn and Prattville loses to Jeff Davis. If neither one happens, the Wildcats finish fourth. The other Wiregrass team in 7A, Dothan, has been eliminated from postseason.

In Class 6A, Eufaula can finish second to fourth based off possible scenarios, but the most likely scenario has the Tigers earning second off a tiebreaker after a three-way tie with Carver and R.E. Lee as the three teams are heavy favorites to win this week against bottom-level region teams. EHS would win the tiebreaker off defeated opponents who have the most victories.

The Class 5A, Region 3 standings are resolved with local teams Carroll and Rehobeth finishing third and fourth behind Pike Road and Andalusia.

In Class 4A, Dale County can clinch third with a win over Straughn or losses by Bullock (to Alabama Christian) and by Geneva (to St. James). Geneva can reach the playoffs with a win over St. James or with losses by Straughn (Dale County) and Bullock (Alabama Christian).

In Class 3A, Region 4, Pike County can clinch a playoff spot with a win over Reeltown or a Dadeville loss to Beulah.

In Class 1A, Region 1, Samson can secure a playoff spot with a win over Kinston or if Georgiana loses to McKenzie