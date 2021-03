34 Wiregrass prep basketball players earn all-state accolades from ASWA

There were plenty of star high school basketball players in the Wiregrass this season, evident in that 34 area players earned some form of all-state accolades from the Alabama Sports Writers Association, which released its all-state girls and boys teams late Saturday night.

Four area players were chosen first team all-state, 12 second-team, eight third-team and 10 honorable mention all-state.

The first-team honorees featured two players who signed with major colleges and two others who led their team to a state championship game.

Geneva County’s Karoline Striplin, a Tennessee signee, was named first team in Class 2A girls and Eufaula’s Kaitlin Peterson, a University of Indiana signee, garnered first team in Class 5A girls, while Enterprise’s Quentin Hayes, a member of the Wildcats’ state runner-up team, and Javon Christian of state champion Pike Liberal Arts earned first team in Class 7A and AISA, respectively.