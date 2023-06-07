The strength of high school softball in the Dothan Eagle coverage area was evident is in this year’s Alabama Sports Writers Association all-state softball teams.

A total of 35 players from 19 coverage teams were honored by the ASWA, including 12 on the first team.

One player earned one of the top honors – Wicksburg’s Megan Cochran, who was named the Class 2A Hitter of the Year. The Panther senior had a .518 batting average, earning 86 hits in 166 at-bats, and had a .557 on-base percentage, while belting out 10 homers, 18 doubles and one triple. She drove in a Wiregrass-best 81 runs and scored 49 times. She also struck out only eight times in 189 plate appearances.

Other players earning first-team all-state were Enterprise’s Georgia Lessman in Class 7A, Rehobeth teammates Maddie Williams and Gracie Alberson in Class 5A, Houston Academy’s Emily Adams and Mary Suzan Aman in Class 4A plus Ashford’s Savannah Money and Opp’s Reese Cauley in Class 3A.

Four players earned first team in Class 2A as Wicksburg’s Ellie Cox along with G.W. Long teammates Ainsley Watts and Ally Whitehead joined Cochran. Emmaline Hartzog of Abbeville Christian was selected first team all-state in AISA.

Abbeville Christian led the second-team honorees with three selections – Gabbie Causey, Paige Welch and Anna Grace Blalock. Wicksburg had two players chosen second team – Chloe Joyner and Ella Grace Kelley.

Other second team players are Carroll’s Mykala Worley, Slocomb’s Gracie Ward, Geneva’s Makaley Boswell, Samson’s Caylee Johnson, Ariton’s Kaydee Phillips, G.W. Long’s Makayla Phillips, Cottonwood’s Meri-Grace Miller, Kinston’s Lilli Sumblin and Lakeside School’s Jayden Green.

Nine area players are honorable mention all-state. They are Enterprise’s Skylar Frey, Headland’s Liza Varnum, Houston Academy’s Ansleigh Smith, Opp’s Caroline Courson, Providence Christian’s Ella Houston, Ashford’s RaeLeigh Jordan, Northside Methodist’s Anna Griggs, Kinston’s Camdyn Norris and Lakeside’s Hannah Buchan.

Overall, Wicksburg, the Class 2A state runner-up, and Abbeville Christian, an AISA Class AA state runner-up, had four players honored. Houston Academy, a Class 4A state runner-up, had three honorees, while Opp, the Class 3A state runner-up, had two selections.

Also with two selections were Enterprise, Rehobeth, Kinston and Lakeside School.

>>Enterprise’s Lessman, a senior outfielder and University of Iowa signee, was named first team outfielder in Class 7A. She led the Wildcats in batting average at .394 (52-of-132) and had a .470 on-base percentage. The lead-off hitter scored 47 runs and drove in 17, while earning 40 steals in 41 attempts in helping Enterprise to a 32-14-1 record and to the Class 7A state tournament.

>> Rehobeth’s Williams was chosen first team infielder in 5A. The sophomore shortstop hit .451 (55-of-122) with a .535 on-base percentage, nine homers, 16 doubles, 51 runs batted in, 50 runs and only three strikeouts in 144 at-bats.

>> Rehobeth’s Alberson was chosen first team as a Class 5A outfielder. The Rebels senior hit .492 (61-of-124) and had a .586 on-base percentage. She earned a Wiregrass-best 17 home runs, while also hitting 13 doubles and three triples, while driving in 63 runs, scoring 64 runs and earning 18 steals.

Williams and Alberson helped Rehobeth to a 33-13 record and within one win of reaching the state tournament.

>> Houston Academy’s Adams was chosen first team pitcher in Class 4A. The freshman earned a 27-4-1 record with a 1.64 earned run average and a 1.02 walks/hits to inning pitch ratio, while striking out 185 and walking 44 over 163 innings.

>> HA’s Aman, one of the top hitters in the state, was selected first team as a Class 4A outfielder. The Raiders’ lead-off hitter batted .523 behind had a Wiregrass best 91 hits in 174 at-bats. She also had a .555 on-base percentage and had Wiregrass best of eight triples, 80 runs and 67 steals. She also drove in 39 runs.

Adams and Aman helped Houston Academy finish 47-9 and as Class 4A state runner-up.

>> Ashford’s Money was chosen first team Class 3A pitcher. The senior and Troy signee finished with a 20-10 record and a 1.22 earned run average. She had 0.85 WHIP (walks to hit ratio) and struck out a Wiregrass-best 280 batters over 172 innings. She helped the Yellow Jackets to a 25-14 record and to the Class 3A State Tournament.

>> Opp’s Cauley, a junior, was chosen first team at designated hitter. The AUM verbal commitment had a team-high .464 batting average (64-of-138) and a .542 on-base percentage. She hit seven homers, 25 doubles and two triples, while driving in 68 runs and scoring 34 runs. Also a standout pitcher, she helped Opp finish 38-12 and as Class 3A state runner-up.

>> Wicksburg’s Cox, a freshman, was 2A first team pitcher. She finished with a 26-7 record, a 1.97 earned run average and 1.13 WHIP. She struck out 267 and walked 76 over 163 1/3 innings for Wicksburg’s 47-12 Class 2A state runner-up team.

>> G.W. Long’s Watts, a senior, was chosen first team Class 2A catcher. She batted .508 (67-of-132) and had a .559 on-base percentage. She hit nine homers and had a Wiregrass-best 26 doubles. Watts also drove in 63 runs, scored 36 runs and struck out only six times in 150 plate appearances.

>> G.W. Long’s Whitehead, a junior, was selected 2A first team utility, which covers success at two positions. Whitehead was a shortstop and outfielder. She hit .408 (49-of-120) and had a .517 on-base percentage with 14 home runs (second most in the Wiregrass) along with 12 doubles and two triples.. She drove in 59 runs, scored 21 runs and stole 12-of-12 bases. She also reached base off 17 walks and 11 hit by pitches.

>> Abbeville Christian’s Hartzog was chosen first team AISA designated hitter. The sophomore hit .425 (45-of-106) with a .436 on-base percentage, four homers, 12 doubles, two triples, 27 RBI and 32 runs scored in helping the Generals to a 22-11-1 record and a state runner-up finish.

Below are stats of second-team all-state players.

>> Carroll’s Mykala Worley (5A outfielder): .520 batting average, (51-of-98), 36 RBI, 39 runs, three homers, 11 doubles, one triple, 17-of-18 stolen bases.

>> Slocomb’s Gracie Ward (4A outfielder): 463 batting average (37-of-80), .564 on-base percentage, six homers, 10 doubles, three triples, 37 RBI, 31 runs and 11 steals.

>> Geneva’s Makaley Boswell (4A designated hitter): Wiregrass-best .563 batting average (58-of-103), Wiregrass-best .654 on-base percentage with nine homers, 15 doubles, six triples, 23 RBI, 61 runs; 39-of-39 steals, 26 walks, only 8 strikeouts.

>> Samson’s Caylee Johnson (2A pitcher): 15-8 record with 1.70 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 208 strikeouts and 57 walks over 115 innings.

>> Wicksburg’s Chloe Joyner (2A catcher): .399 batting average (59-of-148), .446 on-base percentage, eight homers, 18 doubles, 57 RBI and 20 runs.

>> Wicksburg’s Ella Grace Kelley (2A infielder): .468 batting average (81-of-173), .532 on-base percentage, four homers, 20 doubles, three triples, 48 RBI, 75 runs, 10-of-11 steals, 21 walks, only 5 strikeouts in 199 at-bats.

>> Ariton’s Kaydee Phillips (2A infielder): .494 batting average (43-of-87), .537 on-base percentage, seven homers, 12 doubles, four triples, 33 RBI and 34 runs.

>> G.W. Long’s Makayla Phillips (Class 2A outfielder): .423 batting average (60-of-142), .458 on-base percentage, six homers, 10 doubles, two triples, 40 RBI and 60 runs.

>> Cottonwood’s Meri-Grace Miller (Class 2A outfielder): .437 batting average (38-of-87), seven doubles, two triples, 18 RBI, 34 runs and 19-of-20 steals.

>> Kinston’s Lilli Sumblin (Class 1A pitcher) 11-8 record, one save, 2.19 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 171 strikeouts and 32 walks over 102 innings

>> Abbeville Christian’s Gabbie Causey (AISA pitcher) 14-5 record, 2.35 ERA, 1.17 WHIP with 103 strikeouts and 26 walks in 104 1/3 innings.

>> Abbeville Christian’s Paige Welch (AISA infielder) 402 batting average (39-of-97), 442 on-base percentage, one homer, four doubles, one triple, 24 RBI, 28 runs, 11-of-14 steals.

>> Abbeville Christian’s Anna Grace Blalock (AISA outfielder): 388 batting average (40-of-103), 447 on-base percentage, one triple, 10 RBI, 28 runs and 12-of-15 steals.

>> Lakeside School’s Jayden Green (AISA utility): 370 batting average (27-of-73), .395 on-base percentage, 11 doubles, 2 home runs, 5 triples, 23 RBI and 19 runs.