A breakdown on guidelines in place for area high schools in football/volleyball

The high school athletic season is set to begin later this week in the Wiregrass, with a handful of volleyball teams playing Thursday and some football teams on Friday.
The teams will compete, though, with crowd reductions and health guidelines and other protocols for fans attending because of COVID-19.
Every institution hosting an athletic event is requiring fans to wear a mask or other facial coverings during games and all must adhere to 6-foot social distancing rules, though members of the same household can sit together.
At most athletic events, concession stands will serve pre-packaged food with no grilling of hamburgers or hot dogs.
Many schools have assigned seating on buses for road trips and most will require an extra bus to send athletes/band members to those contests.
Below are some guidelines for each school or school system as of Tuesday afternoon. All plans are subject to changes at any time, so those wanting to attend an event should contact their local school system for any updated guidelines.
Enterprise: Enterprise will limit seating at Wildcat Stadium to 40 percent. There will also be a 40 percent limitation for volleyball in the gym with every other row of seating, but Enterprise officials didn’t expect any issue because of the large size of the gym.
The Wildcat band will be in attendance at home football games, but will not travel to road games. Athletic director Trent Trawick said visiting teams’ bands are allowed to come to Enterprise, but only one of the five schools has indicated they might (Prattville). The other four have declared their band will not travel.
General admission tickets for Enterprise home games will be sold each Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis in the main lobby of the school. Adult tickets are $8 and student tickets $4. Any remaining tickets after 1 p.m. will go on sale starting at 5:30 p.m. at the stadium and cost $8. No student tickets will be sold at the gate.
Dothan: By mandate of the Dothan Leisure Services, which oversees Rip Hewes Stadium, Dothan’s home field, capacity is set at 25 percent – 2,458 total seats. Of that total, 1,254 are available on the visiting side and 1,204 on the home side, which has fewer seats because of the press box taking out several rows.
Visiting bands are not allowed for Dothan games and Dothan’s band will not attend road games.
Fans are encouraged to be purchase tickets at $8 through gofan.com Monday through Wednesday. Tickets at the gate are $10.
The Dothan varsity volleyball team will play all its home matches in the main gym, while the junior varsity team will play in the James Smith Convocation Center. Reduced capacity applies in both with room for 156 spectators in the main gym and 84 in Convocation Center.
Northside Methodist: Northside Methodist also plays its home football games this year at Rip Hewes Stadium. The same 25 percent capacity applies for NMA at the stadium and includes visiting bands. The NMA band will not go on the road this Friday to Houston County.
Houston Academy: Houston Academy, which plays at Northcutt Field, another stadium managed by Dothan Leisure Services, will also be limited to 25 percent. That leaves 220 fans on both sides.
Providence Christian: Providence Christian officials were evaluating its capacity plans and restrictions Tuesday afternoon for its home stadium and had not released that information.
In volleyball, the school will limit capacity by 50 percent.
Eufaula: Eufaula was limiting seating capacity at 50 percent at Tiger Stadium and not allowing visiting bands to attend.
Carroll: Carroll has decided to leave its capacity open and allow as many fans to come. Superintendent Dr. Rick McInturf said on normal nights the stadium rarely reaches the 50 percent level. If needed, he said some home spectators could move to the visitors side if available. Carroll’s band will not attend road games.
Charles Henderson: Playing at spacious 30,000-seat Veterans Memorial Stadium, Charles Henderson is not limiting capacity or band attendance.
For volleyball, there will be a 40 percent capacity in the gym.
Rehobeth, Wicksburg, Houston County, Cottonwood and Ashford (Houston County school system): All five Houston County programs are set at 50 percent capacity at their respective home fields.
Visiting bands will not be allowed on Houston County school campuses. County school bands have the option to attend road games, if opposing schools allow.
Fans are encouraged to buy tickets in advance. Schools will have a booth or table set up outside the school – no one is allowed in the school – during the afternoons. Contact the school for hours of availability.
In volleyball, there is a 50 percent capacity at all Houston County gyms.
Headland/Abbeville (Henry County): The two Henry County schools are limiting capacity to 50 percent with no visiting bands allowed. Both the Headland and Abbeville bands will not travel to road games.
Officials are encouraging fans to purchase tickets in advance in pre-sell on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Capacity is limited to 50 percent for volleyball in the gyms.
Dale County, Ariton and G.W. Long (Dale County schools): Dale County is limiting spectators at 50 percent capacity at each school with Dale County limited to 2,000, less counting home and visiting bands and reserved seating, Ariton with 750 and G.W. Long 900.
Children are requested to sit with their families and that playing football on the grassy hill is prohibited.
Capacity is also limited to 50 percent for volleyball in the gym – 480 at Dale County, 390 at Ariton and 220 at G.W. Long.
Slocomb, Geneva County, Samson (Geneva County school system): Seating capacity is limited to the following in football: Slocomb (750), Geneva County (650) and Samson (600), not including home bands, which will be moved to green areas outside the sitting areas. Visiting bands’ attendance will be determined week to week.
In volleyball, seating is limited to 150 tickets at all three gyms.
Geneva: Geneva is limiting capacity at 50 percent for football. Visiting band attendance will be determined week-to-week. Geneva’s band will play at home, but not go to road games.
Volleyball is also set at 50 percent in the gym.
Daleville: Daleville officials were working on their guidelines and restrictions on Tuesday. No official word had been released on those.
New Brockton: New Brockton, which is playing home games at 5,000-seat Bates Memorial Stadium in Enterprise, is limiting capacity at 40 percent. Visiting bands will be allowed.
Capacity will also be limited to 40 percent for volleyball in the gym.
Opp: Opp is limiting capacity at 50 percent and all will be pre-sold. No tickets will be purchased at the gate. Children of all ages, including students, will require a ticket in order to maintain an accurate occupancy count.
Tickets are $7 each and will be pre-sold at Wednesday from 3:30-5:00 with a drive through line on the Henry Street parking lot side of the school – not at the main entrance. Tickets can also be purchased at various banks and pharmacies in Opp. Once capacity is reached, no additional tickets will be sold.
Children must be supervised at all time. Unsupervised children will be returned to their parents. Also, standing in areas in front of the concession will not be allowed.
Goshen/Pike County (Pike County school system): Capacity is limited to 50 percent capacity at both stadiums and in volleyball. Bands will not travel to road games.
Elba: For the time being, Elba is not limiting capacity at Tiger Stadium or in its gym for volleyball, though it will be reevaluated after this week. Visiting bands are welcomed to attend football and the EHS band will attend road games where allowed by home schools.
Zion Chapel: Zion Chapel announced Tuesday it was moving all home games from campus to 5,000-seat Bates Memorial Stadium in Enterprise. It will limit capacity by 50 percent, but still be in good shape at 2,500 seats. Visiting bands will be allowed.
In volleyball, capacity is at 40 percent in the gym.
Kinston: Kinston is limiting capacity by 40 percent and will allow visiting bands. Fans are encouraged to bring own chairs for social distancing. Kinston band is planning to attend road games.
In volleyball, capacity is also at 40 percent in the gym.
Pike Liberal Arts: Pike Liberal Arts has not finalized its guidelines and restrictions.
Abbeville Christian: Abbeville Christian has not finalized its guidelines and restrictions.
Lakeside School: Lakeside in Eufaula is not limiting capacity for football or volleyball.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!