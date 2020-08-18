A breakdown on guidelines in place for area high schools in football/volleyball

Capacity will also be limited to 40 percent for volleyball in the gym.

Opp: Opp is limiting capacity at 50 percent and all will be pre-sold. No tickets will be purchased at the gate. Children of all ages, including students, will require a ticket in order to maintain an accurate occupancy count.

Tickets are $7 each and will be pre-sold at Wednesday from 3:30-5:00 with a drive through line on the Henry Street parking lot side of the school – not at the main entrance. Tickets can also be purchased at various banks and pharmacies in Opp. Once capacity is reached, no additional tickets will be sold.

Children must be supervised at all time. Unsupervised children will be returned to their parents. Also, standing in areas in front of the concession will not be allowed.

Goshen/Pike County (Pike County school system): Capacity is limited to 50 percent capacity at both stadiums and in volleyball. Bands will not travel to road games.

Elba: For the time being, Elba is not limiting capacity at Tiger Stadium or in its gym for volleyball, though it will be reevaluated after this week. Visiting bands are welcomed to attend football and the EHS band will attend road games where allowed by home schools.