A busy Saturday set for high school volleyball

It’s a busy day of high school volleyball action this Saturday in the Wiregrass.
Two tournaments are being held, one at Houston Academy and the other at Ariton, with 13 teams participating overall. In addition, one local team is in Montgomery for a tournament in the capital city.
The Raider Invitational is set at Houston Academy with five teams competing in round-robin play at two HA courts. Headlining the list of teams are Class 3A No. 1 ranked St. Luke’s (4-1) and the host Raiders, who have a 2-5 record, but have played five games against ranked teams and are ranked No. 8 in 3A in the current al.com prep volleyball poll.
Other teams competing at Houston Academy are Enterprise, Charles Henderson and Opp.
The tournament gets underway at 9 a.m. with the championship expected around 3 p.m.
Meanwhile, Ariton hosts the eight-team Purple Cat Invitational. Defending Class 2A state champion G.W. Long (2-0) is the lone ranked team, at No. 8 in 2A.
The invitational starts at 8:30 p.m. with pool play matches. Pool A features Carroll, Dale County, Ariton and Brantley. Pool B features Dothan, G.W. Long, New Brockton and Wicksburg.
The top two teams in each pool advance to the semifinals. The semifinal winners play in the tournament championship, likely around 4-5 p.m.
While the two tournaments are going in the Wiregrass, one local team, Providence Christian, is competing at the annual Mayor’s Cup in Montgomery. The tournament features 20 teams – five in each of the four pools.
Providence Christian, No. 4 in the Class 5A state poll, is in Pool 2 with 18-time defending state champion and current 5A No. 1 Bayside Academy along with Montgomery schools Brewbaker Tech, Catholic and Alabama Christian. Catholic is ranked No. 9 in Class 3A.
PCS faces Catholic Friday at 5 p.m. then plays the other three teams Saturday.
Other teams of note in other pools are Class 4A No. 1 and No. 2 ranked Montgomery Academy and Jacksonville and Class 3A No. 4 Prattville Christian from Pool 1, Class 6A No. 4 Pelham in Pool 3 and 6A No. 10 St. Paul’s in Pool 4.
Following pool play, the top two teams in each pool advance to the Gold Bracket for a shot at the overall title. The third and fourth-place teams in each pool play in the Silver Bracket.
Four teams ranked: Four Wiregrass teams are ranked after the first week in the al.com volleyball state poll.
The four are Providence Christian, Houston Academy, G.W. Long and Kinston.
Providence Christian (1-1) dropped a spot in Class 5A to No. 4, Houston Academy (2-5) moved into the 3A poll at No. 8 after playing tough against several ranked teams to start the year, including a star-loaded field at the Juanita Boddie Tournament last weekend.
G.W. Long (2-0) slid down a spot to No. 8 in 2A, while Kinston (2-0) jumped in the 1A rankings at No. 9.
Two other area teams received consideration – Dothan (1-0) and Enterprise (2-4) in Class 7A. Enterprise dropped out of the top 10 following its rough start.
Five coaches win debuts: Five area coaches won debuts with their new teams this season.
The five are Enterprise’s Jennifer Graham, Dale County’s Hannah Chancey, Daleville’s Todd Reynolds, Abbeville Christian’s Judson Campbell and Emmanuel Christian’s Alexis Johnson-Clark.
Graham won her Enterprise debut with a win over Providence Christian last Thursday. Chancey won hers at Dale County during a doubleheader sweep of Abbeville and Geneva County last Thursday. Reynolds won his Daleville debut on Tuesday over Elba and Campbell won his ACA debut with a victory over Emmanuel Christian last Thursday.
Emmanuel Christian’s Johnson-Clark won a debut at her alma mater on Aug. 20 over the Wiregrass Kings.
Meanwhile, the other six new coaches in the area all lost debuts with their team. Those coaches are Geneva’s Ashton Williams (against G.W. Long), New Brockton’s Kris Clay (to Kinston), Pike County’s Carter Burleson (to Opp), Houston County’s Daphnie Hamm (to Eufaula), Pike Liberal Arts’ Lara Lee Jones (to Fort Dale Academy) and Lakeside’s Allison Coates (to Edgewood Academy).
