Houston Academy didn’t have to look far for a new head baseball coach, as longtime assistant A.J. Howard was promoted to take the place of Tony Kirkland, who announced his retirement after the Raiders won the Class 3A state championship last month.

Howard will have some big shoes to fill. In 12 years leading the Raiders’ baseball program, Kirkland compiled a 237-128 record with two state titles. He also directed HA to a state crown in 2014.

Howard, a former Houston County High and Troy University baseball standout, got a test run of being a head coach in Houston Academy’s season opener this past spring when he directed the Raiders to a 19-3 win at New Brockton.

“T.K. had gotten COVID like two days before we played New Brockton to open up and he texted me, ‘Hey big man, I’m out,’” Howard said. “Nick Collins (assistant) was with the JV on opening day, so we rode up there to play New Brockton the opening day and I was the only coach. We had to have a player coaching in the first base box.”

It meant Howard, who normally coaches in the first base box and calls pitches for the Raiders during the game, being more involved in the offense by calling signals in the third base box.

“You’re thinking, ‘Did I give the wrong sign? Don’t screw this up?’” Howard said. “Going through the progression, I’m sure I looked like a robot doing it the first few innings.”

Though it was a bit “nerve-racking” at times, Howard came through it just fine.

“I tried to play it calm, cool and collected because I had a day or two of practice before the game with them and was able to do my own little practice set up and kind of test it out of how the kids would respond if I was in the position to run the program,” Howard said.

“When you are the head coach, there is a lot more that goes into it on a game day than when you’re the assistant. Like lineup cards, the Gatorade, the med kit, the extra belt, the extra hat, the extra socks in case a kid forgets. It was a cool test.”

Howard became an assistant coach at Houston Academy after graduating Troy in 2011. He has been the strength and conditioning coach for all sports and an assistant football coach along with his duties in baseball. He plans to continue those roles.

Howard was officially offered and accepted the job as head baseball coach Tuesday, shortly after finishing up a youth baseball camp for the day. The school released the news publicly Wednesday.

“It was a very humbling moment of thanksgiving because I just thought about the opportunity HA had given me as a coach right out of college to coach in this community with these kind of kids and with these kinds of parents,” Howard said.

He was told the news by Houston Academy athletics director Dr. Jerry Browning.

“After the retirement of Coach Kirkland, the position was announced and we received numerous inquiries and applications,” Browning said through a school release. “After reviewing the potential candidates, it was apparent Coach Howard was the best fit for continuing and building the ‘Raider Tradition’ in baseball.

“His experience as a player at Troy University as well as his many years of experience working at Houston Academy solidified his credentials to become the next head baseball coach.

“His daily presence at the school will enable him to identify, work with, and mentor our baseball players throughout the year. We welcome A.J. to his new role and look forward to continued success.”

Houston Academy headmaster Dr. Vince Janney certainly believes Howard will be a good fit to lead the baseball program.

“Coach Howard has an energy and a focus that serve him well when dealing with student athletes,” Janney said. “His experience and expertise in and his passion for the sport of baseball enable him to coach at a very high level.

“The opportunity he has had to work closely with and to learn from Tony Kirkland will undoubtedly serve him well. We are excited to see A.J. lead our baseball program.”

While he was still a player, several of Howard’s high school coaches at Houston County, Matt Hayes and Larry Tubbs, and then Bobby Pierce at Troy, believed Howard would eventually turn to coaching. He wasn’t so sure.

“My high school coach, Matt Hayes, would always joke with me about being a coach,” Howard said. “And I would always be, ‘I’m not coaching. That ain’t me.’ Larry Tubbs and Bobby Pierce would tell me the same thing, and I would give them the same answer.”

He learned from each of his coaches, but playing under Pierce helped him gain more knowledge about organizational skills.

“He said there should be intent of everything you do,” Howard said. “That’s something as me as a coach I try to manage with all of the workouts … there is always a plan. There’s different methods to the madness, but the intent is the same – to make these things better.”

He also learned plenty by coaching alongside Kirkland.

“Working under Tony, he’s so level-headed,” Howard said. “One of my things is I was always an intense, passionate competitor. As a young coach, my first four or five years I had to battle the line of putting down the player card and understanding you’re a coach. You’ve got to be the voice of reason, the calmness when all heck is breaking loose.”

One of the first people Howard told of getting the job was HA head football coach Eddie Brundidge.

“I told Coach Brundidge yesterday and he was fired up,” Howard said. “He said, ‘Let’s do it. The main thing is just do what A.J. does. Be who you are every day and don’t try to change anything.’ He’s someone I really lean on for life. He’s been highly-successful and has done it at a high level for many years.”

Howard is now eager to put his stamp on the program.

“Happy to be a part of Raider Nation and have this opportunity to be able to lead the baseball team next spring and hopefully build upon the rich baseball tradition Houston Academy is known for,” he said.