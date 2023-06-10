A prayer answered for one turned to a prayer for another after Hudson Miller of The Hills, Texas, who was on the waiting list to play in the 15-18 age division of the Press Thornton Future Masters beginning June 22 in Dothan, was informed he was being included in the field.

When he found out whose spot he was filling – Samford signee Nolen Wolfe of Athens, Alabama – and why, golf became much more than just a game for the 17-year-old Texan.

Speaking in front of a youth group at a church he attends, Miller explained the scenario on a video that has been shared on social media.

“I found out today I got into the Future Masters and I’m very blessed on having this opportunity,” Miller told the group. “That’s not the main thing … the main thing is I found out who it is I am replacing and the reason that the kid I’m replacing is not able to play in the tournament is because his mom has cancer.

“At first I was super … like I didn’t really know what to think; I felt awful. You know, I felt like, ‘Man, I can’t believe this is happening … I feel awful for this family.' But I feel blessed I’m having this opportunity to pray for these people and the people I surround myself with. Because I feel like I have a family that I can support this kid; and help this kid.

“So if y’all don’t mind, let’s huddle up … I really just want to pray real quick.”

Miller then began: “Father God, I pray for Mrs. Wolfe and her family and with their battles. I pray that you guide them through this difficult path – that you guide them every step of the way. I pray for good results from her chemotherapy and that she stays safe through this journey. I pray that you keep a positive mindset for the Wolfe family and Father God you are the man of miracles. We love you; we praise you. And in your name, amen.”

The Wolfe family received a video from Miller’s prayer. Micky Wolfe, who is the PGA pro at Canebrook Club of Athens, the father of Nolen and husband of Stacy, who is battling cancer, shared it with the Future Masters.

“We made a difficult decision to withdraw Nolen from the Future Masters, just too much non golf stuff going on,” Micky wrote on Facebook. “This video was sent to us today; this was the kid who was on the alternate list who got in when we pulled out. I’ve never met him but he is a student of Jay McLelland (PGA professional) down in Texas so I know he is genuine and I hope he wins! Kevin Klein (FM director), take good care of this boy!”

No doubt when Miller tees it up at the Highland Oaks in just a little more than a week, he’ll have the Wolfe family on his mind.

In turn, his biggest fans from afar will certainly be the Wolfe family.