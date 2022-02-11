A record year for Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic

Sixteen area high school basketball programs received a late Christmas present Friday at the Dothan Civic Center as checks from proceeds of the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic were distributed.
A 15-year tournament record $62,624 was raised through sponsorships, ticket sales and concession revenues minus expenses to go back to the schools selected to compete in the boys basketball tournament held annually.
The four teams making it to the semifinal and championship/consolation round – tourney champion Eufaula, runner-up Dothan, Headland and Geneva County – each pocketed $7,828.
Four teams making it to the quarterfinals before they were eliminated – Ashford, Houston Academy, Providence Christian and Wicksburg – each made $3,914.
The eight eliminated in the first round – Abbeville, Barbour County, Dale County, Daleville, Geneva, Georgiana, Northside Methodist Academy and Rehobeth – took home $1,957.
“To all of these sponsors, it’s much appreciated,” Dothan coach Janasky Fleming said. “In the end, we’re able to provide uniforms, food for trips, the buses and all that stuff – it costs quite a bit.
“When you started seeing $75 per official, per game, and you’re talking about three officials and a clock keeper, what the sponsors do is just amazing. I’m proud our city provides this for everyone, because it’s a ritual.”
Northside Methodist Academy was participating in the tournament for the first time.
“This is my first year in Alabama and I’ve coached at a lot of different places in my time and I have never seen an event such as this,” first-year NMA coach Reggie Chapple said.
“This is absolutely phenomenal that the city is committed in investing in schools as we are committed to make the differences in the ones we lead and coach.”
The next highest amount raised came in 2017 when $61,440 was distributed among the teams. A total of $661,820 has been raised during the 15 years of the e 16-team tournament at the Dothan Civic Center traditionally begins the day after Christmas.