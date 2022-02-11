A record year for Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic

Sixteen area high school basketball programs received a late Christmas present Friday at the Dothan Civic Center as checks from proceeds of the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic were distributed.

A 15-year tournament record $62,624 was raised through sponsorships, ticket sales and concession revenues minus expenses to go back to the schools selected to compete in the boys basketball tournament held annually.

The four teams making it to the semifinal and championship/consolation round – tourney champion Eufaula, runner-up Dothan, Headland and Geneva County – each pocketed $7,828.

Four teams making it to the quarterfinals before they were eliminated – Ashford, Houston Academy, Providence Christian and Wicksburg – each made $3,914.

The eight eliminated in the first round – Abbeville, Barbour County, Dale County, Daleville, Geneva, Georgiana, Northside Methodist Academy and Rehobeth – took home $1,957.

“To all of these sponsors, it’s much appreciated,” Dothan coach Janasky Fleming said. “In the end, we’re able to provide uniforms, food for trips, the buses and all that stuff – it costs quite a bit.