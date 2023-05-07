OZARK – Micheal Frichter celebrated his 21st birthday doing what he loves best – playing baseball with his Dixie Dental Patriots teammates within the confines of historic Eagle Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Also invited to the party were players from the Carroll High softball and baseball teams, who helped the special needs athletes run the bases in front of a nice gathering of fans.

It was the type of scene Sammy Frichter, a longtime baseball coach in the Wiregrass, envisioned when he put together the Patriots three years ago for his son, Micheal, and others who had been participating in the Miracle League in Dothan.

When the 2021 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the players reached out to the coach with an idea.

“The kids kept calling me and wanting to play,” Frichter said. “I said, ‘We can’t play … Dothan won’t let us play.’ So, Chase Curenton called me from Hartford one day and said, ‘Coach, I know how we can play.’ I said, ‘Chase, what are you talking about?’ He said, ‘We can play.’ He said, ‘You call the coaches and set us up games.’”

So Frichter called parents of the players to see if putting together a club team was a possibility, and many of them jumped right on board.

He then reached out to then Headland baseball coach Les Lancaster, pitching the idea of having his team compete with Lancaster’s club.

“I called Les and said, ‘Do you want to play?’” Frichter recalls. “He said, ‘Yeah, right now.’ He said, ‘When y’all come, we’ll have T-shirts for the kids and we’ll play.’

“Les and I got to talking before the first game we played with the Patriots and he said, ‘Why don’t y’all just bat for the whole hour and let us play in the field.’ I said, ‘That’s a great idea’ and we’ve been doing it ever since.”

Frichter then needed to secure a sponsor for the team. Dr. Michael Precise of Dixieland Dental didn’t hesitate and the Dixie Dental Patriots were born.

“Dr. Precise has been so good with us,” Frichter said. “He told me, ‘You design the shirts and everything.’ I went to our local sporting goods store, C&M, and we designed them. It’s the prettiest jersey I’ve ever seen in my life.”

The team, comprised of around 16 players from the Wiregrass, played four games the first year and 16 last season. Frichter said the team has played around 16 so far this year, scheduling games with high school and junior college teams.

He says he’s never heard “No” when reaching out in search of teams to put on the games.

“Listen, it’s inspiration for the girls softball teams and the boys baseball teams, whether it’s high school or junior college,” Frichter said. “They get a lot out of it.”

Curenton, who is a 30-year-old from Hartford, has enjoyed every minute of being a member of the Patriots.

“It gives me the most joy to come out here and play with everybody,” Curenton said. “It’s real rewarding to come on out here and have fun … just enjoy myself and enjoy all of these friends I’ve made these past couple of years.”

Jim McCall brought his 45-year-old son, Jon, to Eagle Stadium to participate on Sunday. Jon also plays in the Miracle League in Dothan.

“The best smile you’ll ever see,” Jim said of how much it means to his son.

For Frichter, watching Micheal and the others on the team enjoy baseball is the greatest thrill he has ever had during his long tenure as a coach.

“This is winning the championship … coaching these individuals … and I wouldn’t trade it for nothing,” Frichter said. “I’ve won a lot of junior college state tournaments; I’ve won a lot of travel ball national championships, but there’s nothing to compare with this.”

Being able to celebrate Micheal turning 21 on a baseball field is something Frichter cherishes.

“I’m very blessed to have him,” Frichter said. “He’s my inspiration.”