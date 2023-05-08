Abbeville head boys basketball coach Jonathan Deveridge admits Dylan Crawford sometimes got on his nerves this past season – in a good kind of way.

“The only time Dylan gets on my nerves is when he calls me at 7 o’clock on a Saturday morning to come open the (high school) gym,” Deveridge said of the senior guard on the Yellow Jackets’ basketball team.

That consistent desire, though, to keep working on his game is one of the traits Deveridge admires in Crawford. That trait has helped Crawford land an opportunity to play at the next level.

He signed on Monday to play at Southern Basketball Academy, a prep school in the metro Atlanta area of Powder Springs, Ga. The Yellow Jacket senior can play a year with the program and not lose a year of college eligibility.

“It honestly means a lot to know my hard work has paid off,” Crawford said. “I finally got to the stage in pursuing what I want to do. It is a great feeling, one that you can’t shake.

“My goal is to play D-I, so I am going to go there to get my body how I want it and take that year to develop. I really need the extra year to gain (weight and improve). I feel Southern Basketball Academy is the best fit for me.”

A 6-foot-2 senior guard, Crawford was one of the area’s top scorers this past season, averaging 19.8 points a game. He also averaged 8.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.0 block shots a game, helping Abbeville to a 14-11 record. He was named to the Dothan Eagle Super 12 team for his efforts.

“He is a hard worker,” Deveridge said. “He is a great basketball player, but an even better person. He is one of the most dedicated kids I have ever been around – always wanting to work, always wanting to get better.”

Crawford said he constantly wanted to work on his shot.

“Coming in extra, putting shots up in the gym,” Crawford said in talking about his work ethic.

On the court, Crawford excelled on both on offense and defense, said Deveridge.

“Dylan is an all-around player,” Deveridge said. “He is a great shooter and has great penetration. A lot of times Dylan surprises people – he is sneaky athletic is what I call him.

“If you watch him on film, he doesn’t look that quick, but he gets to the ball and gets to the spot well. He works the baseline well. In the offense that we run, he is very effective at catching it in the corner and working the baseline. He has also improved his defense.”

Southern Basketball Academy coaches have been impressed by what they have seen from Crawford, both in basketball film and as a person in conversations.

“First off, he is a kid that is well supported by his family and his school,” Lions head coach Danny Davis said. “We try to bring in kids of that caliber. Basketball will come. We want to get good kids and with him being a good kid and good student, he will make a good student-athlete in college.”

Davis said he like Crawford’s energy and passion and feels those traits will help as he transitions to Southern Basketball Academy and will likely be the same factors that push him to an ever higher level of basketball.

“He has positive energy,” Davis said. “He is always positive and he understands his goal and what he wants to do and where he is headed. That is half the battle going to college.”

Southern Basketball Academy assistant coach Demetri Wheeler said Lion coaches studied several full-game videos of Crawford, which allowed them to evaluate him in different ways.

“We have seen full videos on him, so it wasn’t just highlights,” Wheeler said. “We have seen him make mistakes just as well and saw how he bounced back from those and moved on.”

Wheeler, like Davis, sees the potential for Crawford to move on to bigger things after his playing days with the Lions.

“Dylan is a great floor general,” Wheeler said. “He will bring a lot for us. We feel like he can generate for our team and score at the same time. He has a few things to tweak, but we feel he will be at a four-year school after next year.”

While he accomplished one step on Monday in signing the prep school, Crawford said he is not quite at the main goal of playing at a high level of college basketball.

“I want to thank my coaches and my parents and everybody that is in my circle,” Crawford said. “It wasn’t easy and it still is not but we are getting it day by day to get there to my goal.”