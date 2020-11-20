Abbeville beats Isabella, advances to Class 2A semifinals

The Yellow Jackets then deflected a Logan pass on fourth down to kill the drive.

Martavious Glanton added an insurance score on a 59-yard scoring run with 58 seconds left, and Jayven Anderson added a final interception to seal the deal.

Isabella’s game plan — keeping the ball away from the explosive Abbeville offense — was on display early on. The Mustangs took the opening kickoff and burned 7:04 off the clock before scoring on a 1-yard run from Logan.

Isabella then attempted an onside kick, but Abbeville recovered. In contrast to the Mustangs, the Yellow Jackets needed just three plays to score on the first Glanton-to-Glanton connection, a 60-yard touchdown pass from Martavious to Randy.

Abbeville’s try for two failed, and the Yellow Jackets trailed 7-6 after one quarter.

The next Glanton-to-Glanton connection wasn’t pretty, but it was just as effective.

On a third and long play, quarterback Martavious tried a run to the outside. Isabella’s defense, stout against the run most of the night, clamped on him immediately.